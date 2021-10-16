Friday
District 26-4A
Corpus Christi Miller 3, Beeville 2
Beeville 21 25 22 25 6
Miller 25 22 25 17 15
Highlights: (B) Carly Knapp 15 kills; Jaida Gonzales 9 kills, 4 blocks; Ty Hernandez 3 blocks; Megan Del Bosque 20 digs; Alexia Salazar 16 digs; Cylee Lopez 2 aces; Mikayla Cascarano 2 aces, 14 assists; Aralyn Del Bosque 19 assists. JV: Beeville 2, Miller 0; Freshmen: Beeville 2, Miller 1.
District 27-2A
Flatonia 3, Shiner 0
Flatonia 27 26 25
Shiner 25 24 20
Highlights: (S) Meghan Blaschke 1 kill, 21 assists, 4 digs; Gracee Prove 14 digs; Julie Ivy 2 kills, 1 dig; Rylee Vancura 18 kills, 10 assists, 5 digs; Chelsea Whiddon 4 kills, 1 block, 11 digs; Callie Sevcik 1 ace, 4 kills, 1 assist, 12 digs; Avery Boedeker 3 kills, 1 block, 3 digs; Chesney Machacek 3 kills, 1 block, 3 digs; Brinley Ramirez 1 kill, 4 digs; Riley Rainosek 10 digs.
