Thursday

Columbus Tournament

Victoria West 2, Caldwell 0

West 25 25

Caldwell 17 21

Victoria West 2, Wallis Brazos 0

West 25 25

Brazos 18 12

Victoria West 2, Goliad 0

West 25 25

Goliad 20 23

Highlights: (G) Abby Yanta 10 kills, 7 digs, 1 block; Kyla Hill 11 assists, 5 kills, 6 digs, 2 aces; Karolynn Youngblood 9 assists, 4 digs.   

Goliad 2, Wallis Brazos 1

Goliad 17 25 15

Brazos 25 9 12

Highlights: (G) Yanta 14 Kills, 10 digs, 1 ace; Hill 10 kills, 14 assists, 7 digs, 3 aces; Kenna Klekar 5 aces; Youngblood 12 assists, 2 kills, 4 digs.

Goliad 2, Caldwell 0

Goliad 25 25

Caldwell 14 15

Highlights: (G) Yanta 3 kills, 2 digs, 1 block; Hill 8 assists, 4 kills, 1 dig; Youngblood 3 kills, 6 assists, Klekar 3 aces.

Sam is a Sports Reporter for the Victoria Advocate. You can reach him at sfowler@vicad.com or (361) 580-6576. You can follow him on Twitter @Fowlersports14.

