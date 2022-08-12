Thursday
Columbus Tournament
Victoria West 2, Caldwell 0
West 25 25
Caldwell 17 21
Victoria West 2, Wallis Brazos 0
West 25 25
Brazos 18 12
Victoria West 2, Goliad 0
West 25 25
Goliad 20 23
Highlights: (G) Abby Yanta 10 kills, 7 digs, 1 block; Kyla Hill 11 assists, 5 kills, 6 digs, 2 aces; Karolynn Youngblood 9 assists, 4 digs.
Goliad 2, Wallis Brazos 1
Goliad 17 25 15
Brazos 25 9 12
Highlights: (G) Yanta 14 Kills, 10 digs, 1 ace; Hill 10 kills, 14 assists, 7 digs, 3 aces; Kenna Klekar 5 aces; Youngblood 12 assists, 2 kills, 4 digs.
Goliad 2, Caldwell 0
Goliad 25 25
Caldwell 14 15
Highlights: (G) Yanta 3 kills, 2 digs, 1 block; Hill 8 assists, 4 kills, 1 dig; Youngblood 3 kills, 6 assists, Klekar 3 aces.
