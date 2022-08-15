Saturday
Wimberley Tournament
Cuero 2, Jarrell 0
Cuero 25 25
Jarrell 17 20
Highlights: (C) Daniella Saenz 5 kills; Madi Fink 9 digs; Bromli Watson 7 assists, 2 aces.
New Braunfels Christian 2, Cuero 1
Cuero 25 20 24
NBCA 20 25 26
Highlights: (C) Arissa Carbonara 13 kills; Fink 14 digs; Watson 25 assists; Darcy Leinen 3.5 blocks; Cydine Johnson 2 aces. Record: Cuero 3-3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.