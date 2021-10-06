DISTRICT 26-4A
Beeville 3, Ingleside 1
Ingleside 27 16 17 20
Beeville 25 25 25 25
Highlights: (B) Alexia Salazar 8 kills, 14 digs; Carly Knapp 7 kills, 2 aces; Jaida Gonzales 2 blocks; Ty Hernandez 1 block; Mikayla Cascarano 16 assists, 3 aces; Megan Del Bosque 19 digs. Records: Beeville 15-16, 2-5.
JV: Beeville 2, Ingleside 0; Freshmen: Beeville 2, Ingleside 1.
DISTRICT 27-4A
La Vernia 3, Cuero 0
Cuero 13 16 8
La Vernia 25 25 25
Highlights: (C) Charity Gray 5 kills, 1 block; Maddie Fink 1 ace, 1 block; Jillian Dracos 1 block; Z. Gray 19 digs; Bromli Watson 13 assists. Records: Cuero 22-12, 1-2.
DISTRICT 27-2A
Schulenburg 3, Louise 0
Louise 15 12 19
Schulenburg 25 25 25
Highlights: (S) Kieryn Adams 1 ace, 2 assists, 23 digs; Claire Antosh 3 aces, 2 assists, 5 kills, 13 digs; Mackenzie Kunschick 3 aces, 5 kills, 1 block, 3 digs; Meredith Magliolo 10 kills, 3 blocks; Tamara Otto 1 ace, 23 assists, 3 kills, 7 digs; Jordan Sommer 5 assists, 8 kills, 1 block, 7 digs. Records: Schulenburg 26-9, 5-1.
Shiner 3, Prairie Lea 0
Prairie Lea 8 7 5
Shiner 25 25 25
Highlights: (S) Meghan Blaschke 1 ace, 1 kill, 22 assists, 3 digs; Gracee Prove 3 aces, 3 digs; Julie Ivy 5 kills, 1 assist; Rylee Vancura 5 aces, 10 kills, 4 assists, 8 digs; Chelsea Whiddon 4 aces, 7 digs; Callie Sevcik 1 ace, 5 kills, 8 digs; Aimee Mitchon 5 kills, 1 dig; Avery Boedeker 3 aces, 1 kill, 1 block, 5 digs; Chesney Machacek 3 aces, 5 kills, 3 assists; Brinley Ramirez 6 digs; Paeden Vincik 1 ace, 2 kills, 1 dig; Riley Rainosek 3 aces, 6 digs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.