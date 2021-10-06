Volleyball logo

DISTRICT 26-4A

Beeville 3, Ingleside 1

Ingleside 27 16 17 20

Beeville 25 25 25 25

Highlights: (B) Alexia Salazar 8 kills, 14 digs; Carly Knapp 7 kills, 2 aces; Jaida Gonzales 2 blocks; Ty Hernandez 1 block; Mikayla Cascarano 16 assists, 3 aces; Megan Del Bosque 19 digs. Records: Beeville 15-16, 2-5.

JV: Beeville 2, Ingleside 0; Freshmen: Beeville 2, Ingleside 1.

DISTRICT 27-4A

La Vernia 3, Cuero 0

Cuero 13 16 8

La Vernia 25 25 25

Highlights: (C) Charity Gray 5 kills, 1 block; Maddie Fink 1 ace, 1 block; Jillian Dracos 1 block; Z. Gray 19 digs; Bromli Watson 13 assists. Records: Cuero 22-12, 1-2.

DISTRICT 27-2A

Schulenburg 3, Louise 0

Louise 15 12 19

Schulenburg 25 25 25 

Highlights: (S) Kieryn Adams 1 ace, 2 assists, 23 digs; Claire Antosh 3 aces, 2 assists, 5 kills, 13 digs; Mackenzie Kunschick 3 aces, 5 kills, 1 block, 3 digs; Meredith Magliolo 10 kills, 3 blocks; Tamara Otto 1 ace, 23 assists, 3 kills, 7 digs; Jordan Sommer 5 assists, 8 kills, 1 block, 7 digs. Records: Schulenburg 26-9, 5-1.

Shiner 3, Prairie Lea 0

Prairie Lea 8 7 5

Shiner 25 25 25

Highlights: (S) Meghan Blaschke 1 ace, 1 kill, 22 assists, 3 digs; Gracee Prove 3 aces, 3 digs; Julie Ivy 5 kills, 1 assist; Rylee Vancura 5 aces, 10 kills, 4 assists, 8 digs; Chelsea Whiddon 4 aces, 7 digs; Callie Sevcik 1 ace, 5 kills, 8 digs; Aimee Mitchon 5 kills, 1 dig; Avery Boedeker 3 aces, 1 kill, 1 block, 5 digs; Chesney Machacek 3 aces, 5 kills, 3 assists; Brinley Ramirez 6 digs; Paeden Vincik 1 ace, 2 kills, 1 dig; Riley Rainosek 3 aces, 6 digs. 

Recommended For You


Sam is a Sports Reporter for the Victoria Advocate. You can reach him at sfowler@vicad.com or (361) 580-6576. You can follow him on Twitter @Fowlersports14.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.