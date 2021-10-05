District 29-5A
CC Moody 3, Victoria East 1
Moody 25 26 22 25
East 18 24 25 14
Highlights: (E) Kate Aguyao 7 digs, 4 kills; Devanie Armstrong 18 digs, 1 kill, 2 assists, 1 ace; Trinity Bauman 11 digs, 1 ace; Olivia Conley 3 digs, 2 kills, 1 block; Abigail DeDear 3 digs, 9 kills, 1 ace; Sarah Castaneda 10 digs, 14 assists, 2 aces; Trinity Morris 13 digs, 1 kill, 18 assists; Hayden Ramirez 27 digs, 9 kills; Anahi Sugaki 5 digs, 6 kills; Amelie Trevino 1 dig, 2 blocks; Emily Wall 4 digs, 4 kills, 1 block. Record: East 9-20, 3-8.
District 29-3A
Goliad 3, Odem 1
Goliad 25 26 21 25
Odem 22 24 25 22
Highlights: (G) Kylie Welch 2 aces, 1 assist, 9 digs; Addison Zamzow 1 ace, 7 digs; Kyla Hill 6 aces, 1 block, 21 assists, 14 kills, 6 digs; Kasadi Neel 1 ace, 2 kills, 1 dig; Brook Jackson 1 ace, 19 assists, 14 kills, 1 dig; Abby Yanta 2 blocks, 11 kills, 4 digs; Kaysa Wunsch 1 block; Tyla Perry 1 block, 1 dig; Kendall West 1 block, 1 kill, 1 dig; Kenna Klekar 6 digs. Record: Goliad 18-10, 8-0.
TAPPS District 5-2A
Hallettsville Sacred Heart 3, SA St. Gerard 0
Sacred Heart 25 25 25
St. Gerard 11 4 18
Record: Sacred Heart 19-11, 3-0.
