Michael Waldie's third season at Gonzales will be his last.
Waldie said on Thursday that he has reached a "separation agreement" to resign as athletic director and head football coach.
Waldie has been at Gonzales for three seasons. He had an overall record of 10-20 and led the Apaches to an area playoff appearance in 2019.
Gonzales went 2-8 this season and was 0-5 in District 13-4A, Division II.
"My family and I have been blessed with some lifelong friends during our time here," Waldie said in a text message. "We wish the awesome kids, phenomenal staff all the best. We also look forward to what God has in store for our family next, we know his plan is flawless."
Waldie came to Gonzales from Pearland, where he was the offensive coordinator.
Waldie has also been a head coach at Daingerfield for two seasons, Woodville for two seasons, and Luling for two seasons.
He has an overall record of 45-49.
