Walt Brock

Schulenburg head coach Walt Brock addresses players following a loss to Shiner on Nov. 26 in a Class 2A, Division I regional semi-finals game at Hallettsville's Brahma Memorial Stadium.

 Advocate File Photo

Walt Brock has resigned as athletic director and head football coach at Schulenburg.

Brock has been on administrative leave since Oct. 4.

The Schulenburg school district released a joint statement Tuesday from Brock and the board of trustees announcing the resignation.

The statement said in part, “an agreement has been reached which permits the board to pursue hiring another athletic director and head football coach.”

Brock was placed on administrative leave after the Schulenburg ISD said it was investigating “incidents that occurred” at the Shorthorns’ District 13-2A, Division I football game at Hearne on Sept. 30.

Schulenburg assistant Gilbert Price was named interim head coach.

“I received reports that coach Brock acted in an unprofessional manner on the sideline during the game and outside the locker room at halftime,” Schulenburg ISD Superintendent Duane Linbaugh said in a statement. “I expect all employees of Schulenburg ISD to conduct themselves in a manner consistent with their position as role models in our community.”

Brock came to Schulenburg from Granger before the 2020 season and had a record of 10-16. The Shorthorns went 6-7 in 2021 and advanced to the regional semifinals before losing to eventual state champion Shiner.

Schulenburg will take an 0-8 record and 0-4 district mark into Friday’s final home game against Holland. The Shorthorns will conclude the season Nov. 4 at Thrall.

Mike Forman is the sports editor of the Victoria Advocate. Contact him at 361-580-6588 or by email at mforman@vicad.com. Follow him on Twitter at @mikeforman21

