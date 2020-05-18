West Warriors
Victoria West Warrior Football Booster Club is having a virtual 5k or 10k walk, jog, run from 6 a.m. May 23 through 10 p.m. May 31.

The suggested registration fee is $20 for the 5k and $30 for the 10k. All proceeds will be used for the West High School football program.

To participate in the event, visit the group’s Facebook page and commit to the event. Complete the walk, run as your place of choice, donate the suggested registration fee to the booster club via Venmo @Violeta-Svetlik with the comment “Warriors.” Post you picture of the completed run.

