Victoria West Warrior Football Booster Club is having a virtual 5k or 10k walk, jog, run from 6 a.m. May 23 through 10 p.m. May 31.
The suggested registration fee is $20 for the 5k and $30 for the 10k. All proceeds will be used for the West High School football program.
To participate in the event, visit the group’s Facebook page and commit to the event. Complete the walk, run as your place of choice, donate the suggested registration fee to the booster club via Venmo @Violeta-Svetlik with the comment “Warriors.” Post you picture of the completed run.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.