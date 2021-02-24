CALALLEN — Victoria West started Wednesday’s Class 5A area round game like they ended it, trying to survive.
But the Warriors did enough in between that time to advance to the regional quarterfinals, with a 54-49 victory over Sharyland Pioneer at the Calallen gym.
“This really is such a special team,” said junior forward Dion Green. “Everyone that touches the court is so talented, and we always feel like we can go out and win.”
Win West did, but it wasn’t without drama. The Warriors (18-4) held a 12-point lead early in the fourth quarter, but Pioneer crept closer and closer as time trickled away and trimmed the lead to three with 10 seconds to play before two late free throws and a defensive stop sealed a trip to the regional quarterfinals for the Warriors.
“Winning this game and getting to the regional quarterfinals, it’s as good as any feeling as far as working towards something and accomplishing a goal,” said West head coach Pat Erskine. “The way it happened was stressful, it was obviously not the way we wanted it to happen, but we were able to advance and that’s the biggest goal.”
2 free throws from Rankin and a defensive stop seals it. West beats Sharyland Pioneer 54-49. pic.twitter.com/0vTqN9rvF8— Tyler Tyre (@TylerTyre) February 25, 2021
Both West and Pioneer struggled in the first quarter as the first basket didn’t come until five minutes into the game on a Pioneer three-pointer. Pioneer only had three field goals in the quarter but West didn’t score until Kevin Rankin put in a layup at the buzzer to keep things at 8-2.
Rankin willed West back into the game in the second quarter, scoring seven of the Warriors first nine points and 10 of the teams 16 first half points. West took a 9-8 lead on a Rankin free throw but Pioneer retook the lead with two three’s in the quarter as West trailed 20-16 going into halftime.
“I knew that the shots would start falling at some points,” Green said. “I knew we were going to find a rhythm if we kept at it. Finally in the second half, we started hitting shots.”
The third quarter was when West got into its groove. Rankin scored 17 points, and West took a 44-33 lead into the fourth quarter.
When Rankin started the first quarter with an and-1 it seemed like West might pull away, but then Pioneer made it’s comeback before West held on.
“You could see the wear and tear on the guys from Monday to today,” Erskine said. “The wear and tear of what they’ve been through is a lot. I think they just need a little bit of time to refresh and bounce back.”
Rankin’s @kevinrankin_11 first bucket of the fourth is an and-1 and gives west a 47-35 lead over Pioneer. pic.twitter.com/6moK4psGzw— Tyler Tyre (@TylerTyre) February 25, 2021
Rankin finished with 34 points while Green had 11. Jadyn Smith had 6, and Omar Posada had 3.
Miguel Angel Gonzales led the way with 14 points for Pioneer, but the game shifted when Sammy Brito was brought in to provide full-court pressure on Gonzales as Brito disrupted Gonzalez’s rhythm and helped shut him down.
“I just try to bring energy and help my team anyway I can,” Brito said. “I just trust my teammates and coaching staff. Since freshman year, the coaches have put the trust into us, and we just try to give it back to them and prove them right.”
Dion Green @DionGreen22 on sticking with things even when shots weren’t falling in the first quarter. pic.twitter.com/HfRLFtR8T2— Tyler Tyre (@TylerTyre) February 25, 2021
The Warriors will play the winner of Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial and McAllen Nikki Rowe in the regional quarterfinals.
“It feels great right now,” Brito said. “But we have to get back to work and be ready for the next round. We want to keep going.”
Sammy Brito @ssammy26 on his mentality out on the court. Brito helped shut down Pioneers Miguel Angel Gonzalez, who was limited to 14 points in the game. Also has a shout out for his coach @CoachDeHolmes pic.twitter.com/8o73mU7nHM— Tyler Tyre (@TylerTyre) February 25, 2021
Class 5A Area Round
Victoria West 54, Sharyland Pioneer 49
Points: (W) Kevin Rankin 34, Dion Green 11, Jadyn Smith 6, Omar Posada 3; (SP) Migueal Angel Gonzalez 14, Evan Yong 13, Seth Rodriguez 10, Miguel Ramos 9, Isaiah Reyes 2, Ednie Mireles 1
3-Pointers: Yong 3, Gonzalez 3, Rankin, Posada; Halftime: Pioneer 20-16; Record: West 18-4
