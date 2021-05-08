ROBSTOWN – Alexis James stepped to the plate with confidence in the bottom of the seventh inning of a tied game.
The sophomore already had two RBIs to her name on the day and was focused and ready if she got a pitch in the zone.
“I was just looking for any pitch to drive out,” James said. “I knew that if I could find a hole that I could move my teammates over, and luckily I was able to get my pitch.”
James ended things on one swing, taking a fastball left over the plate and driving it over the left centerfield wall for a walk-off home run, giving Victoria West a 5-3 win over Mercedes (17-7) to advance past the Class 5A area round
“I was just ecstatic,” James said. “It was crazy and just everything you want to feel in a game like this. I still can’t believe it happened, I’ve never had that feeling before.”
The Warriors (22-5-1) had to claw back after Mercedes jumped on them early. The Tigers brought nine batters to the plate in the first inning, getting three hits and scoring three runs. The early runs forced West to bring on James, who was coming off pitching eight scoreless innings the night before, in relief.
James got out of the inning with a fly ball and didn’t surrender a run the rest of the way.
“I just knew I had to go out there and pitch my game once they put me in the circle,” James said. “I just wanted to find a way to contribute to the team no matter if we were down or up, no matter what we faced.”
West got one run back in the second, as Daizie Fuentez came around to score after singling and coming around to score on a Mercedes error.
West was unable to get another run across until the fifth inning, when James came to the plate with two runners on and hit a double to tie the game at three.
Neither team could get anything across in the sixth and Mercedes went down in order in the top of the seventh.
Lilly Chavez struck out and Christine Wenske flew out to start the bottom of the seventh, before Katarina Zarate set up James’ home run with a walk, her second of the game.
“I knew that they weren’t giving me much to hit, so I was just trying to do whatever I could for my team,” Zarate said. “I just was trying to get on base anyway I could and giving them a chance to drive me in.”
The win gives the Warriors a sweep of Mercedes, as they were 3-0 victors Friday over the Tigers. It is the first time in school history the team has reached the regional quarterfinals.
“It just makes my heart so happy, the feeling is unexplainable” said West head coach Jody Thompson. “I told them out there ‘I know I’m where I am supposed to be in life, and you girls just make it worth getting up every day.’ It’s such a special group, and they never give up and they always fight.”
James finished the night pitching six and one-third scoreless innings, allowing no runs on three hits and striking out six while going 2-for-4 at the plate and driving in four runs.
She has now pitched 21 innings in the playoffs without allowing a run.
“AJ is special in every way, there is not one single bone in her body that is not special, both on and off the field,” Thompson said. “She is a joy to be around. She’s a joy on the field. She takes care of business, and she demands respect, and she gets it everywhere she goes.”
The Warriors advance to take on the winner of Flour Bluff and Sharyland Pioneer.
“We aren’t ready to be done yet,” Zarate said. “We want to keep going. We just have to keep working as a team, working in practice and do what we do.”
Class 5A Area Round
Victoria West 5, Mercedes 3
West: 010 020 2 – 5 7 2
Merc: 300 000 0 – 3 8 3
W: Alexis James. L: Kassidie Rodriguez
Highlights: (M) Reeana De La Torre 1-for-4, RBI; Klarissa Rizo 1-for-3, RBI; Mikayla Cisneros 1-for-2 RBI; Kassidie Rodriguez 2-for-3; (W) Alexis James 6 1/3 IP, 6 SO, 0 ER, 3 H, 2-for-4, 4 RBIs, HR, 2B; Katarina Zarate, 1-for-2, 2 R, 2 BB; Daizie Fuentez 1-for-3, R; Records: Mercedes 17-7; West 22-5-1
