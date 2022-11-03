There’s a different feel heading into the 13th edition of the Battle for the Boot between Victoria East and Victoria West.
There’s district seeding on the line with the two teams vying for third place in District 14-5A, Division I, but that’s not why.
Friday’s contest at Memorial Stadium, which has been moved up to 5:30 p.m. due to potential inclement weather, will be only the third time the game has been played in the final week of the season. The previous two times came in 2010 and 2011, the first two years of existence for the schools.
“It’s a bigger game for us since this is the very last game for us (in the regular season),” said West senior offensive lineman Luis Carlos Islas. “Everybody’s been waiting for it. I know I’ve been waiting for it. I just can’t wait for Friday.”
West (4-5, 4-2) and East (4-5, 4-2) come into the game with the same record and hope to bounce back from Week 10 losses to Corpus Christi Miller and Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial, respectively. The Warriors have won the previous two meetings, including a 63-46 win last year.
But West understands it can’t lose focus against the Titans.
After losing 66-21 to Miller on Sept. 29, East has allowed an average of 15 points per game over its next four games.
“It’s important for us to stay disciplined,” Islas said. “I know there’s a lot of fast dudes and strong dudes, but I know if we play disciplined and do everything the coaches tell us, we’ll get through.”
West will attempt to prevent East's explosive plays, after allowing 17 plays of 20 yards or more over the last two weeks.
Leading defensive back Carter Nelson, a senior, missed last week’s game against Miller with an injury, but was back at practice this week.
“I think we need to focus on limiting those big plays,” said senior defensive lineman TK Rollins. “Having those key players back will help that a lot.”
It won’t be easy against the Titans, who are averaging 431.5 yards per game. Senior quarterback Jadon Williams is averaging 222.8 yards per game through the air and 15 per completion.
“East has got a great deal of speed,” said West head coach Courtney Boyce. “And they’re extremely explosive on offense.”
The Warriors hope to utilize their speed on offense.
Junior running back Kamauri Montgomery is averaging 120.4 yards per game and has had rushes of 70 yards or more in each of the last two games. He eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark with 132 yards last week.
West also has three receivers averaging more than 15 yards per reception.
“You’ve got to be able to mix it up with the run and pass to keep the defense where they don’t force you into one thing,” Boyce said. “But at the same time, East does a great job on defense. We’ve got to play four quarters.”