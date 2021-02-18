Victoria West’s seniors know what a run in the playoffs feels like.
After a year in which they were ousted in the first round, the seniors wanted to make sure they didn’t have that feeling twice in a row.
The Warriors accomplished that, beating Roma 49-27 in the Class 5A, bi-district round of the playoffs.
“We did good but we still have to improve our defense in our next game,” said Aaliyah Castillo, a senior. “After halftime we came out and played really good defense but we have to do that for four quarters. But we did really good on offense after the first few minutes, we rebounded, made our shots and we had good post play.”
West (17-6) played strong for three quarters but struggled in the first against Roma, as neither team made a field goal in the games first four minutes.
The team knows it cannot afford a slow start on offense in its second round matchup against District 31-5A champion Sharyland Pioneer (19-2) 2 p.m. Friday at Corpus Christi Miller.
“I’ve never quite had a playoff team start off like that,” said West head coach Sandra Jimenez. “Maybe that will help us realize that we have to be centered and focused to start the game, because against any other team that might result in us getting too far behind.”
The Lady Diamondbacks come off a 48-31 win over Brownsville Pace in the bi-district round and haven’t lost a game since early December.
Pioneer is led by Jordan Bravo, Audrey Hornaday and Natalie Reyes.
Bravo and Hornady both average double digits in scoring at 14 and 11 points a piece and both average over three steals per game, while Reyes leads the team in both rebounds and assists per game.
The Warriors are confident despite being up against a one-seeded team that has been on a roll.
“It’s all one and done at this point” said junior Dailynn Zarate. “We just have to keep our minds focused on the game and not everything else that has been happening and play hard. We know we can beat whoever we come up against if we do that.”
