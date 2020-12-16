Jody Ybarra has been here before.
Last season Victoria West made it to the area round of the playoffs riding a six-game winning streak before falling to San Antonio Harlan 34-14 to end the Warriors season.
Ybarra hasn’t forgotten that feeling.
“There’s definitely a lot of motivation,” said Ybarra, West’s leading tackler. “We went back and looked at some of that film from last year and it just made us want it even more. The way we went out and knowing that we were at this point last year but couldn’t get past it just motivates us even more to go out there and prove how good we are.”
It was a much different path to the area round for the Warriors this season.
While last year’s team had struggles early in District 15-5A, Divison I, losing its first two games before going on its win streak, this years team got off to a fast fast before struggling late.
The Warriors lost two straight games to end district, losing against Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial and Flour Bluff, before getting back in the win column last week in the bi-district round with a 61-35 win over McAllen Memorial.
“It was exciting to see how we handled things in the first half last week and then made the adjustments in the second half and turned things up a notch,” said West head coach Courtney Boyce. “I think it really made a difference there in the second half.”
It was Dion Green that made the play of the game against the Mustangs.
The junior outside linebacker forced a fumble and recovered the ball and as he was being tackled pitched it to Johnny Martinez who ran in for a touchdown.
“I wasn’t even really thinking when it happened,” Green said. “I was going down and I heard him call my name. I looked up and saw him running and just pitched it to him.”
In the area round, West (7-3) will be up against Eagle Pass Winn (4-2) 7 p.m. Thursday at Comalander Stadium in San Antonio. The Mavericks were a 17-11 winner in the bi-district round over San Antonio Lanier.
Winn is led by senior quarterback Jose Padilla, who leads the team in passing and rushing, and senior running back Ethan Cazares offensively.
“We have to go out and have great communication on Thursday,” Ybarra said. “That’s going to be the key and we have to be very physical, we have to be the ones who set the tone and not let them come at us. We have to go out and show them what we can do first.”
Defensively, the Mavericks are giving up 18 points a game.
“Offensively we just have to each do our jobs,” Green said. “Everybody has to do their own part and if we do that then we know that no one can stop us.”
West has made the third round of the playoffs three times before, in 2013, 2014 and 2015.
This years team wants to be the first to pass that mark, but no matter how the season ends, Boyce says they have left an impact on the program.
“For me personally I think they’ve left a legacy on the program already this year,” he said. “No other team has had to deal with the certain types of adversities they have. Everything this team has done is a first time. The only thing they think about is the next game and going 1-0, wherever that takes them next, they’re happy to be there.”
