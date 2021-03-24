Victoria West is looking to break a streak this year.
The Warriors made the Class 5A playoffs in 2017, 2018 and 2019, but each time came up short in the bi-district round.
But the Warriors hope this year will be different.
"We were in a really hard district this year so it was really difficult doing it but we put ourselves in a good position," said senior Vanessa Oubre. "We played hard every game and kept fighting."
The biggest difference between this season and years past is the Warriors will not be playing a district champion.
By securing the No. 3 seed in District 29-5A, the Warriors avoided such a pairing, and instead will be playing Laredo Martin, the No. 2 seed out of District 30-5A, at 6 p.m. Thursday at San Antonio Southside.
"This is what we have been working for all season and all year," said West head coach Courtney Stoltenberg. "Everyone is really excited and we really think we have a good chance. We just have to play to the best of our ability."
West (13-4-3) has boasted a strong defense, anchored by Oubre, Nadia Rodriguez and Kailee Marques, along with senior Kanella Cohen, who is in her first year on the varsity.
"Whenever we switched to three at the back that really helped out with me becoming more vocal and talking about how we need to play," Marques said. "I knew I would have to help out Kanella a bit since it is her first year and pointing out stuff sometimes. But it's been a great connection with all three of us back there."
Stoltenberg credits the back four along with junior goalkeeper Kassandra Persinger for the team's success this season.
"They all trust each other and work well with one another, especially the central defenders in Vanessa and Nadia," Stoltenberg said. "If one gets beat the other goes back and they know how to move with each other. It's a good group."
Laredo Martin went 8-2 in District 30-5A with both of their losses coming to district champion Mission Veterans Memorial.
"It was really important to get back to this point and make the playoffs and have a chance," Marques said. "Especially since it's our senior season and we didn't even get to finish off our season last year."
The Warriors haven't won a playoff game since 2015, but are confident heading into the game, and ready to put past losses behind them.
"We know what we have to do," Oubre said. "The communication needs to be there, the passes need to connect and we have to play our positions and play well. If we do that and keep a positive attitude, I think we can do really good. I'm really excited, I really hope we get through this and go to the second round so I can be even more excited."
