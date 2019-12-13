The Warriors Boys golf team teed it up at White Wing Golf Club in Georgetown for the Fall State Preview.
The Warriors' Day One team total was 372. Highland Park is leading after Day One with a team total of 309, followed by Sharyland Pioneer at 334 and Vandegrift at 337. This was West's first opportunity to play all 18 holes on this course.
Sophomore Caleb Reinecke leads the Warriors with an 86. Junior Wyatt Klekar had 90, Junior Jared Lofland had 96 and Senior Caleb Meisner shot 100.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.