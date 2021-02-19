Moody at Victoria West
Victoria West’s Kevin Rankin drives towards the basket against Corpus Christi Moody’s Marley Bernal in a District 29-5A game at the West gym on Feb. 10.

CORPUS CHRISTI — After a week of rescheduling, Victoria West was finally able to play its last district 29-5A game of the season against Corpus Christi Ray.

The game, originally set for this Monday, was an important one for both teams. For West, a win would give the boys a share of the district title with Flour Bluff, while a loss would drop the team into second place.

For Ray, it was win or go home. A win would put the Texans in the playoffs while a loss would drop them out of the playoffs and end their season.

In the end, Victoria West came out with the win, 79-69, propelled by a big third-quarter surge.

The Warriors won a coin flip with Flour Bluff after the game and will be the one seed from the district in the playoffs. The Warriors will play Roma next week in the class 5A bi-district round, date and time to be determined.

The Warriors held a slim 19-18 lead over Ray, and Ray was the team with a strong quarter in the second, leading West 39-32 at the break.

West battled back in the third to take a 55-52 lead and didn’t look back, building the lead until the final whistle.

The district title is the first in history for the West boys basketball team.

