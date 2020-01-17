Victoria West's Jayden Dolezal exchanges a high five with his mom after Friday's District 30-5A match at Memorial Stadium. Dolezal's family, including his grandfather and two siblings, came to watch the game.
Harper Nolan, 6, celebrates the victory in the arms of her brother, Victoria West's Jayden Dolezal, after Friday's District 30-5A match at Memorial Stadium. Dolezal made an assistance for a goal in the game.
Victoria West's Jayden Dolezal exchanges a high five with his mom after Friday's District 30-5A match at Memorial Stadium. Dolezal's family, including his grandfather and two siblings, came to watch the game.
Harper Nolan, 6, celebrates the victory in the arms of her brother, Victoria West's Jayden Dolezal, after Friday's District 30-5A match at Memorial Stadium. Dolezal made an assistance for a goal in the game.
West took on Corpus Christi King in its first home District 30-5A game of the season on Friday night at Memorial Stadium and came out with a 4-1 win and improved to 2-0 in district play.
"Our mentality is helping us, we're practicing very well and I think the team has bought into our system," said West head coach Hazeal Avila. "We're distributing the ball, passing it well and most importantly we're communicating well."
West started out the game with a goal from Owen Urbina and West added a second goal by Justis Trenck.
King pulled a within a goal before Mateo Lauper scored just before halftime to put the Warriors back up by two goals.
West's Victor Chavarria put the finishing touch on the win with a late second-half goal.
"We did great tonight controlling balls out of the air in the midfield," Eliot said. "It's something we've been practicing on and it was good to see that, but we need to get better at dropping back and helping out the defense as a midfield. They we're too isolated out there at times."
The Warriors have yielded one goal in their first two district games.
"There's some young guys on the defense but you just have to help them," said junior centerback Damian Rojas. With those guys you just have to talk with them and teach them to keep there heads up when they make a mistake. We just have been pushing every day and during the games the defense has been talking a lot and we've watching the offsides and its been good so far."
The Warriors switched from a more possession style to a counter-attacking style this season and Rojas thinks it has paid dividends.
"Teams aren't used to it," he said. "They think that we are going to get the ball and pass it around, but the way we play they have to be on their feet the whole game. That gets them tired and helps us out."
Avila sees places where the Warriors can improve going forward in district.
"We defended fairly well tonight," Avila said. "We did give up a score but aside from that we were good on that front. We communicated well and distributed well. We just need to work on getting rid of those little mistakes. Once we do that and get better at fixing things, we'll be fine.
Tyler Tyre is a Sports Reporter for the Victoria Advocate. He can be reached at 361-580-6576 or at ttyre@vicad.com or @tylertyre.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
As a Texas native I am so happy to be joining the Advocate staff and be staying in my home state. In May, 2019 I graduated from Texas Tech University with a degree in Journalism. I love to use the medium of sports to tell peoples stories.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.