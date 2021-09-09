Victoria West senior Jordan Thibodeaux had never started at safety until 2021.
The St. Joseph transfer was primarily the Flyers’ starting quarterback and guided them to the second round of the playoffs last season.
This year, he’s a starting safety for the Warriors and intercepted a pair of Beeville passes in a 41-22 win last week. Fellow senior Patrick Cates had the other interception for West.
Thibodeaux credits those interceptions to his teammates putting pressure on the quarterback as well as his time under center.
It’s been a smooth transition to the defensive backfield, he said.
“Switching from quarterback to safety has actually been pretty easy,” Thibodeaux said. “I started off my football playing days as a linebacker, so I had the defensive nature in me. I like hitting people. I like coming downhill and taking people’s heads off. As a former quarterback, you know what the quarterback wants to play, you know what he’s reading. It really helps having the experience as a quarterback.”
Thibodeaux didn’t really care where he played for the Warriors, so long as he could make a difference. His teammates recall him picking off passes during summer workouts.
With his recent growth in West’s defense, the Warriors have more confidence in their defense heading into their District 15-5A, Division I opener with Flour Bluff on Friday.
“We have a lot of confidence with (Thibodeaux) back there,” West coach Courtney Boyce said. “He knows the game well. He took on that role and there’s a lot of that going on on this team, being selfless. He’s just doing the same thing the rest of the team is doing. We’re very proud of him and excited to have him back there.”
But for others, Friday’s district tilt is a chance at redemption.
The Hornets beat the Warriors 52-39 in the regular season and 28-21 in the regional semifinals the day after Christmas.
This is a game West had circled on its calendar since that loss nine months ago.
“They’re one of the teams that we have marked down on the schedule,” Cates said. “We know that they have threats. We’re gonna come out with everything we’ve got.”
West also knows it will need its defense to make plays. Flour Bluff only committed three turnovers against the Warriors in the two meetings last year, with West failing to intercept a pass.
So far this season, Flour Bluff has put up more than 400 yards of offense in wins over Beeville and Laredo Alexander without committing a turnover.
The Warriors want to start district play on the right foot.
“I think it sets the tone,” Boyce said. “Everybody’s 0-0. Everybody brings their A game. It’s always a tough matchup no matter what, even more so that it’s Flour Bluff. We’ve got to play a great game, take care of the football, fly around and make tackles.”
