Victoria West’s defense has a knack for creating turnovers.
Now, the Warriors have a special way celebrate them.
“The coaches made this turnover bone for us, and its awesome,” said senior cornerback Sammy Brito. “Everyone is going for these turnovers and wanting a turnover, and it’s just this cool reward that we have.”
When a Warriors player forces a turnover, they get to celebrate with and sign their name to the turnover bone. Brito has gotten that chance twice in the last two games — first with an interception against Victoria East and second after an interception return for a touchdown during West’s 59-21 District 15-5A, Division I win over Gregory-Portland on Friday at Frost Bank Field at Memorial Stadium.
“I’m just trusting the coverages that my coaches call and trying to make plays,” Brito said. “It was an amazing feeling getting that touchdown and having my teammates lift me up. It was crazy.”
West’s (3-1, 3-0) special teams set the tone early, as Adam Diaz blocked a punt on the Wildcats' (1-5, 1-4) opening drive that D’Andre Fillmore returned for a touchdown.
“It was fantastic,” said head coach Courtney Boyce. “You start the game off with a blocked punt for a touchdown, and that’s everything you can ask for. The kids executed it very well and it’s great anytime you’re able to do something like that that creates momentum. It’s a big play, and big plays change the course of the game. That set the tone.”
West scored four more touchdowns and a field goal before a Chase Patek run near the end of the second quarter gave West a 45-0 lead going into halftime.
It was the second straight game that the Warriors held their opponent scoreless and scored over 40 points in the first half.
“It’s great because we know our defense can stop anyone,” said Patek. “And our offense can score on anyone, and I just think it’s a great combination.”
Buzzell scored twice more in the second half before Gregory-Portland scored three touchdowns to close out the game.
Patek ended the night with 213 yards rushing and two touchdowns while Blake Buzzell had 235 yards passing and three touchdowns.
Dion Green had 84 yards receiving and a touchdown. Fillmore had 70 yards, and La’Trell Barfield had 54 yards receiving and a touchdown.
“It all starts in practice,” Patek said. “We do hurry up and have good conditioning, and it’s showing on the field.”
The Warriors' secondary of Brito, Barfield, Johnny Martinez and Wade Leath, limited the Wildcats to 52 yards through the air.
“It’s amazing playing with them. They’re like my best friends out there,” Brito said. “We go out here, and we just have fun and get after it every day.”
Boyce loves the atmosphere the four seniors provide.
“Those guys are close and they truly love one another,” he said. “They definitely like to have fun with one another, and it’s just fun. I’ve been around them since they’ve been in the seventh grade, and it’s a special group. I’m extremely proud of them.”
Up next for West is a trip to Corpus Christi to take on Corpus Christi Ray (1-4, 1-2,) which comes off a 42-13 loss to Flour Bluff.
“We just have to come back, watch film and see our mistakes,” Patek said. “Then Monday we’re going to get back to work and keep things going against Ray.”
