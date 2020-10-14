Chase Patek knows he has big shoes to fill this season.
After the graduation of Victoria city rushing holder Tyvon Hardrick, Patek has become the lead running back this season at Victoria West, something he doesn't take lightly.
"I've always just tried to run as hard as I can," Patek said. "I knew that I had to step up this year so I've really been working on my conditioning as much as I can because when you're the main guy you have to be out there and ready every play from the first to the fourth quarter."
Patek and West had a two-week delay to start their senior season, but the Warriors were finally able to play their first game of the season last week against Raymondville.
West lost the game 38-33, but the the Warriors fought back from a 14-point deficit to narrowly lose to the Bearkats.
"It was a good experience for us," said West head coach Courtney Boyce. "We had to get our legs under us and get over being kind of tired, but we did a much better job of competing in the second half than we did in the first.
"It taught us to compete when you're tired but they found a way to get back into it and give us a chance. It just came down to one mistake in each phase of the game and that can be the difference between winning and losing."
Patek finished the night with 109 yards rushing on 22 carries and two touchdowns. He hopes to carry that into this week, as West (0-1) will play Corpus Christi King (0-3, 0-2) at 7 p.m. Thursday at Memorial Stadium to open District 15-5A, Division I play.
"I have to just stick to the game plan," Patek said. "Trust my linemen to make their blocks, make plays when I can and make sure to hold on to the ball."
Dion Green is also coming off a strong game, catching five passes for 101 yards and two touchdowns, while chipping in with four tackles and a fumble recovery on defense.
"For me I've just been trying to learn and go hard in practice," said Green, a junior. "Last year I didn't have that much experience and had to learn the varsity game. But this year I've learned what I need to and I'm used to it. I feel a lot more confident."
Boyce has seen a lot of growth from Green as a wideout.
"He's just gotten to the point where he mentally expects to be great every play," Boyce said. "Whether it's something designed for him or he's blocking, he has a great attitude about it. He might be in for a few plays without having the ball come his way but he stays locked in. He's shown great maturity and I'm proud of him."
King comes into the game winless to start district. In their last game, the Mustangs lost 49-28 to Flour Bluff.
"They started to find some things last week," Boyce said. "It's an explosive offense and we're going to have to slow them down. Defensively, they give a lot of different looks and do a lot of blitzing so we have to make sure we do our jobs and assignments on every play."
The Warriors know how important it will be to start off district with a win.
"That's the only focus right now," Patek said. "We have to get wins to get back in this thing and that will get us on the right track like we want."
