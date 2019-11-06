Being a senior with playoffs on the line, Jonathan Buckner knew that Victoria West needed a big performance from him.
Buckner responded by recording a team leading nine tackles and getting an interception against Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial in a District 15-5A, Division 9-6 win for the Warriors (5-4, 5-2).
"I knew what was at stake," Buckner said. "So I just had to step up and be a leader and influence my teammates. We went out and made sure to come out with the dub and get as many stops as we could."
The win was the Warriors fourth in a row, and secured a playoff spot for West.
"It feels really good to be able to get this with not being able to make it last year," Buckner said. "So we are going in with a chip on our shoulder and this whole thing just feels amazing."
Tyvon Hardrick ran for 119 yards in the game, and Donovan Harris finished with 88 yards passing and 47 yards rushing. La'Trell Barfield added 60 yards receiving.
Defensively, the Warriors got their first two interceptions of the season, and West head coach Courtney Boyce hopes that leads to more in the future.
It's kind of like a soccer player scoring his first goal," Boyce said. "Once you get one you start getting more and they kind of came together. And it's been a younger group in the secondary and just having the confidence to go up and get those balls has kind of taken it to the next level."
West will play Corpus Christi Ray (2-7, 1-6) this Thursday at Buccaneer Stadium with a chance to improve the teams playoff seeding.
A win would secure second place in district for the Warriors, and with that comes a home field game in the bi-district round of the playoffs.
"It's a really big deal to get that game at home next week," Boyce said. "I think it's a great thing that the UIL (University Interscholastic League) is giving top seeds home field. It's right there in front of us and we have a great opportunity and I'm just thankful for that."
Ray is led by quarterback Robert Vaquez. The senior has thrown for over 1,000 yards and ran for over 500 while appearing in just seven games so far this season.
"He's explosive and we have to find a way to tackle and run to the football and make sure we get our hands on him," Boyce said. "But they also have other weapons and do a really good job offensively. They do some really unique things with miderection and it really makes you pay attention to who is where on the offensive line so we have to remain focused."
With it being a Thursday matchup and coming off of so many important games, Boyce knew that it would be important to keep the team mentally prepared.
"With a short week like this you have no choice," he said. "You have to be able to focus back in because this is a big game, they came here last year and beat us and so that there should be motivation enough for when we go down to their place."
