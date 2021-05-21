MARION — Victoria West knew it wouldn’t get through the entire playoffs unscathed.
Going into the Warriors’ regional semifinal game against Georgetown on Friday, the team hadn’t suffered a loss in postseason play this year.
But that changed as the Warriors fell 7-3 to the Lady Eagles in Game 1 of a three-game series.
“We know the type of team we are, said junior shortstop Katarina Zarate. “We just have to come back out tomorrow, reset and continue working as a team. We can’t beat ourselves tomorrow, and we have to have a lot of confidence at the plate.”
The Warriors’ (24-6-1) approach is to shake off the loss and move on to tomorrow, looking at it as the do or die situation it is.
“Right here and now will be the last time we talk about this game,” said West head coach Jody Thompson. “It’s a wash. We come in tomorrow; it’s a new day, new game, and we do what we have to do. We do what we’ve been doing all year, which is have fun and give it everything you have.”
West looked ready to grab the game by the horns in the top of the first when the team loaded the bases with no outs, but the Warriors’ next two batters struck out to end the inning.
Georgetown (24-4-1) plated one run in the bottom of the first and neither team scored in the second.
West took the lead in the top of the third, as Lilly Chavez singled ,and Zarate homered to right field put the Warriors ahead 2-1.
“There’s good and bad to come out of this,” Thompson said. “The bad is our bats weren’t working well, and we need to fix that, and we can’t beat ourselves. Georgetown is a great ballclub, and it’s not to take anything from them, but with less errors it’s a different ballgame.”
But the Lady Eagles responded. After a walk to open the inning, Isabella Torres pulled a pitch over the fence in right to make it 3-2 Georgetown.
Torres homered again in the third to increase the lead and Braylin Pannill added another home run in the fifth to make it 7-3.
Zarate led off the sixth with her second home run of the night, as the junior accounted for all of the Warriors’ RBIs on the night.
“It gives me a lot of confidence going to the plate tomorrow,” Zarate said. “Not just in myself, but I saw some really good teams from the team. As long as they keep working, I know we’ll be alright.”
Maliea Huerta came in to pitch a clean sixth inning, but the Warriors were unable to muster anything in the top of the seventh.
“I had been really nervous the past few games I pitched and hadn’t had that much confidence,” Huerta said. “So to go in there and do that, it gives me a lot more confidence going into tomorrow with my pitching.”
The Warriors will be back in action at 1 p.m. Saturday against Georgetown in Game 2 of the best-of-three series, with the third game to follow if needed.
“We know that we can do it,” Huerta said. “We just have to keep our head’s up at all times and be ready for a long day of two games tomorrow.”
Class 5A Regional Semifinal
Georgetown 7, Victoria West 3
West: 002 001 0 – 3 6 2
Grgt: 102 310 x – 7 10 1
W: Cambree Creager. L: Alexis James
Highlights: (W) Katarina Zarate 2-for-2, 2 HR, 3 RBIs, 2 R, BB; Lilly Chavez 2-for-4, R; Sydney Harvey 2-for-4; (G) Isabella Torres 2-for-4, 2 HR, 4 RBIs, 2 R; Kennedy Miller 3-for-3, R; Rainey Kunz 2-for-4. Hannah Blincoe 3 IP, 3 SO, 3 H, 1 R, 0 BB;. Records: West: 24-6-1; Georgetown: 24-4-1
