Victoria West was already confident and secure with where they stood no matter what happened in Monday's District 29-5A matchup against Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial.
Having already clinched at least the third seed in district, the Warriors were confident but also wanted to prove themselves against the Eagles, one of only two teams the Warriors had lost to in district play.
A win over Veterans Memorial would have given the Warriors a slim chance to take second in district while a loss would officially put the Warriors in third place.
West jumped out to a lead but came up short, falling 3-1 to the Eagles in the Warriors second to last district game of the season.
"I really think that the score didn't show what kind of game it was," said West goalie Kassandra Persinger. "We were on them the whole game and we had possession for more of the game. We played really well, but they got some lucky goals. We just need to figure out how to get the ball in the back of the net and we should be good."
West got the first goal of the game, with Jadyn Rangel finding the back of the net in the 18th minute to give the Warriors the lead.
West took that lead into halftime but Veterans Memorial responded quickly with two goals in the first five minutes into the second half and Veterans Memorial looked to be in control of things.
"I think this happened to us several times this year, where a goal happens quickly, but we never let it affect us," said West head coach Courtney Stoltenberg. "We still go out there strong and play to the best of our ability and that's huge. You have to be able to overcome things like that and not let it negatively impact you."
West attempted to get back into things, going with a counter attacking style of play and creating a number of chances, but West was unable to to find the tying goal and with just a few minutes remaining in the match, Veterans Memorial sealed things with a goal after they scored from a ball bouncing in the box that got past the West defense.
"One key thing we talked about is how we need to get the ball out of the box sooner," Persinger said. "We kind of played with it in there and that can get you in trouble. But it we get it out faster then they won't have the chance to get those rebound goals."
West will finish district play against Gregory-Portland on Friday before playing their bi-district playoff game sometime between the 25-27 of this month.
"A loss is never fun, but we got better tonight," Stoltenberg said. "We were shorthanded but everyone gave it their all and everyone showed up, I couldn't be more proud of them. "I'm excited to see what we can do with this and how we build towards playoffs."
