Victoria West needed a bounce back game after Thursday morning’s loss to Yoakum in the Victoria ISD Tournament.
Going up against Class 4A No. 1 ranked Calallen, the Warriors knew they had a tough task.
The Warriors led for four innings but were unable to beat the Wildcats, falling 8-5 in the team’s second game of the tournament.
The losses drop West’s record to 7-5, 1-1 on the year.
“We just put that game out of our mind and focus on what we could control,” said senior second baseman Adam Diaz. “We put the barrel on the ball and put the ball in play and good things happened, it’s a loss but it’s not a bad loss. Both team’s played hard and it was just a great game.”
Blake Buzzell opened the scoring in the second inning.
Buzzell attempted to sacrifice bunt, but after an errant throw from Colton McCrery he made it to first base, scoring Colten Matus, who started the inning with the double. Adam Diaz followed that up with a double to score Buzzell.
“When we focus we are good offensively,” Diaz said. “We just have to go up there relaxed and ready and take our time finding our pitches.”
Buzzell sparked the bottom of the sixth with a double and, after stealing third, came around to score on a wild pitch from McCreary. Buzzell finished the night going 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored.
“He had a really good game,” said West head coach Manuel Alvarado. “He just threw his hands at the ball and took the pitch where he could and took things the other way and defensively he made some great plays. He’s really developing into a great shortstop.”
Pitcher Orlando Di Leo was pulled in the seventh after allowing a walk, single and hit batter to start the inning.
Calallen went on to score five runs in the inning to take a three run lead into the bottom of the seventh. West was unable to push anything across as Calallen took the 8-5 victory.
“We just have to do the same thing we did for this game tomorrow,” Diaz said. “We know that we need to just flush out anything bad and come ready to work and make sure we get a win.”
Warriors fall to Yoakum in opening game
Yoakum wanted to take advantage of its second game of the season against Victoria West.
After losing 5-0 to the Warriors in the opening game of their home tournament last week, the Bulldogs were motivated when they knew they would play West in the opening game of the Victoria ISD Tournament.
Yoakum scored eight unanswered runs from the fourth inning to the seventh inning and took home an 8-2 victory over West in the opening game of the VISD Tournament.
“It feels amazing to start the tournament off right and getting that payback win against them,” said Slayde Rice, a Yoakum second baseman. “We got a great little ballclub and to come out here against 5A schools and compete the way we did, it just shows what were made of.”
West got out to a lead early. After Jace Mitscherling started the bottom of the first with a walk, he stole second to get in scoring position and Buzzell singled on a line drive to center to drive him in.
In the bottom of the second, Jose Aguilar reached on an error with two outs and Brayden Goode drove him in on a blooper to right field to make things 2-0.
“We really just have to find ourselves as a team,” said West senior Jose Aguilar. “We had some selfishness going on in the dugout and we made some mental mistakes. We just have to come together as a team, go out there and play ball like we’re supposed to and just be together as a group and get the job done like we can.”
The Yoakum bats finally heated up in the top of the fourth. After a single to start the inning by Staton Pakebusch and a walk to Hudson Smith, Blake Gordon loaded the bases when he reached on an error by pitcher Blane Zeplin. Rice hit a sacrifice fly to right field and Nate Gomez tied things with a fielders choice.
After a scoreless bottom of the fourth, Yoakum kept things going in the fifth.
The Bulldogs loaded the bases to start the inning and took the lead on a walk and increased their lead when Gordon hit a grounder that turned into a fielders choice. Rice singled and scored two more as Yoakum went up 6-2, taking control of the game.
“It helped us, being able to play them last week,” said Yoakum head coach Karl Saenz. “it taught us that we could play with them. Our guys even though we lost learned that we could play with them last week and the guys really showed up today.”
Rice ended the day going 2-for-3 with three RBIs.
“It was just a good day for me, everything was like a beach ball,” Moss said. “Everything looked big and I was able to make adjustments after my first at bat and when they kept throwing me outside I just was able to take it the other way.”
VISD Tournament
Riverside Stadium
Calallen 8, Victoria West 5
Calallen: 001 020 5 — 8 9 2
West: 022 001 0 — 5 5 2
W: Colton McCrery. L: Orlando Di Leo.
Highlights: (C) Roberto Perez 1-for-4, 3 RBIs, 1 3B, Ethan Salinas 2-for-3, 2 R, 1 BB; L uke Smith 2-for-3, 1 R; (W) Blake Buzzell 2-for-3, 1 RBI, 2 R; Blane Zeplin 0-for-2, 1 RBI; Adam Diaz 1-for-3, 1 RBI, 1 2B; Colten Matus 1-for-3, 1 2B; Trey Pacheco 1-for-3, 1 2B; Record: West 7-5, 1-1
Yoakum 8, Victoria West 2
Yoakum 002 411 1 — 8 8 2
West 110 000 0 — 2 4 5
W: Kyle Koliba. L: Blane Zeplin.
Highlights: (Y) Slayde Rice 2-for-3, 3 RBIs; Hudson Smith 0-for-2, 1 RBI, 2 BB; Staton Pakebusch 1-for-1, 2 R, 1 BB; Nate Gomez 0-for-4, 1 RBI; Kyle Koliba 6 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 2 SO; (W) Jose Aguilar 1 R, 1 SB, Brayden Goode 1-for-3, 1 RBI, Blake Buzzell 1-for-3, 1 RBI.
