Even after two straight district losses and a bye week, Donovan Harris' and Victoria West’s confidence never faltered.
“We have always believed in ourselves,” said Harris, a senior quarterback. “This whole week of practice, we had a whole lot of intensity and we knew that if we brought that to today, we would be successful.”
The Warriors used that intensity to top Corpus Christi Carroll (0-7, 0-5) 50-6 in a District 15-5A, Division II matchup Friday night at Cabaniss Stadium. With the win, the Warriors improved to 2-5 overall and 2-2 in district.
“It’s a blessing to get back in the win column,” said senior Tyvon Hardrick. “I’m happy that we came out like we did tonight and didn’t just give up. Everybody kept going, and that’s why we got the win.”
Tyvon Hardrick @Tyvonhardrick9 on the Warriors improvements this week. pic.twitter.com/hrbPJXeRnU— Tyler Tyre (@TylerTyre) October 12, 2019
The Warriors started the game with two touchdowns and a two-point conversion in the first quarter to go up 15-0. The Tigers answered with a touchdown run from Jayden Smith to trim the lead to eight, but Donovan Harris responded with a touchdown run of his own with 24 seconds left in the first half to increase West’s lead to 22-6.
Harris started the third quarter with another touchdown run, this one from 56 yards out, and Hardrick added three touchdowns in the second half to secure the Warriors' victory.
“This offensive line group has really matured throughout the season," said West head coach Courtney Boyce. "The more they play together, the better they have gotten, and our running backs did a really good job tonight of finding those holes and bursting through when they had the opportunity.”
West's offense hits a final pass before heading back to the locker room. pic.twitter.com/vFl0ZdoJLd— Tyler Tyre (@TylerTyre) October 12, 2019
Hardrick ended the night with 235 yards and three rushing touchdowns, while Jonathan Buckner added 50 yards on the ground in a game where the Warriors played with both backs on the field together.
“We have two really good running backs,” Boyce said. “So I think finding a way to not let them key in on Tyvon was important, and it was a positive tonight. Both he and Buckner played very well.”
Harris ended the night with more than 100 yards rushing and had three touchdowns to match Hardrick.
“I was mostly just making reads on when to pull and when to give to the running back,” said Harris. “But there was some designed runs, too, and I just made sure to execute every time I got the chance.”
Donovan Harris on how he rushed for over 100 yards tonight. pic.twitter.com/7EAZ8IVgLz— Tyler Tyre (@TylerTyre) October 12, 2019
The West defense limited Carroll to 264 yards of total offense and six points while forcing three fumbles on the night. Boyce said he was encouraged by what he saw from the group.
“They (the defense) were able to create some turnovers and get fourth down stops, and they did a great job of that," Boyce said. "The whole group was flying to the football, and they all had a great intensity.”
Wests defense out on the field before the game. pic.twitter.com/Z4TPKTCpmv— Tyler Tyre (@TylerTyre) October 11, 2019
The Warriors next face Corpus Christi King, and Harris thinks that West can take the momentum into next week.
“I know we have a tough opponent next week," he said. “So getting this momentum is big, and I think it’s just going to transfer over.
Victoria West out on the field for warmups before its game against Corpus Christi Carroll. pic.twitter.com/EXtfNNdIxX— Tyler Tyre (@TylerTyre) October 11, 2019
