Victoria West’s La’Trell Barfield wants to make his senior year count.
Barfield was in the middle of track and field season when his junior year of athletics ended because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I saw what happened to those guys and it motivates me,” Barfield said. “I’m going to go hard in every drill, every practice and give my 110 percent in everything I do this year.”
The Warriors weren’t able to partake in spring football because of the pandemic.
Barfield was slated to compete for the starting quarterback spot in the spring, but now has to wait to prove himself in the summer.
The Warriors were ecstatic to be back on the field Monday, as they returned for strength and conditioning workouts that the UIL has allowed under strict guidelines.
“It felt amazing to see everybody and get back to work” said senior running back Chase Patek. “It’s hot, but you have to get used to that and it just felt really good to work out with all my friends and teammates and see all the coaches.”
With certain restrictions in place, high school coaches have had to take on added responsibilities.
West head coach Courtney Boyce said his staff are doing everything possible to keep the athletes safe during workouts.
“These coaches have put in a great deal of work,” he said. “There’s been a lot of planning. We we’re up here all day yesterday basically walking through every situation and brainstorming. The coaches, training staff, everyone involved has done a phenomenal job.”
Boyce was pleased with how the first day played out.
“They’re going to be a little sore tomorrow” he said. “A lot of what we are doing is just getting them acclimated to being outside for extended periods again and being used to the heat. We were paying attention today and wanted to make sure we didn’t overdo it.”
West will look to build off last season’s late success. After starting 1-4, the Warriors reeled off six straight wins and made it to the area round of the Class 5A-Division I playoffs before finishing with a 7-5 record.
“Last year we really found something in that second half of the season,” Barfield said. “We just have to keep following that same game plan and keep doing what we’ve been doing.”
West will be replacing some key players. Among them are Tyvon Hardridck, who set the city rushing record, and Donovan Harris, who was a two-year starter at quarterback.
On defense, leading tackler Bryce Sitka and team captain Jonathan Buckner are gone.
This year’s seniors want to pick up where last year’s team finished.
“Bryce and Donovan showed me what leadership was,” Barfield said. “Those two really helped bring me along and I’m just trying to be like them and help the younger guys.”
With spring ball canceled, the Warriors will have an extra week of practice when workouts begin.
“I think having this time in the summer can actually help us,” Patek said. “It gives us time to get that team chemistry back up and really grind and get better.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.