La’Trell Barfield is still building chemistry with the Victoria West basketball team after coming over at the end of football season.
Barfield, a junior point guard, is currently coming off the bench but plays many of his minutes with the starters. He is trying to adjust his game to the team’s needs.
“I’m trying to get in the gym as much as I can and put work in to get to the same level my teammates are at,” Barfield said. “I’m spending as much time with them as possible and getting on the same page as them.”
Victoria West’s Ashley Giesalhart dribbles the ball in a District 30-5A game against Corpus Christi Ray in the West gym.
The Warriors came into Friday’s District 30-5A matchup with Corpus Christi Ray looking to continue on their success from their first district game, where they beat Calhoun. The Warriors were unable to replicate their success, falling to the Texans 76-58 at the West gym.
The Texans (11-5, 3-0) took complete control in the second half, going on a run in the third to go up by 20 points and West was unable to close the gap in the fourth.
“It was just a bad third quarter that was hard to overcome,” said West head coach Pat Erskine. “They went on a 25-13 run against us and we allowed their best player to get 16 points. That gave them a lot more confidence and when your playing against a team of that quality you can’t let that happen. We dug ourselves into a really big hole that we were unable to get out of.”
Despite the loss, Erskine thinks the players who joined the team late because of football have don’t a good job of fitting into the team.
“They’ve made some acclimations really well,” Erskine said. “Not just the conditions, but the chemistry of the team. The chemistry of the of the team has been good. We just went into halftime and couldn’t respond in that second half. We needed more energy coming out of halftime but you could see that everyone was down a little bit. They were down on themselves.”
Erskine also said there were positives that the Warriors could take from the game.
“We just have to keep our heads up, continue to work hard, build on the fact that the kids played until the final horn,” Erskine said. “Even if it got to a point where they really didn’t know what to do next. So that’s something we can work on.”
Barfield is focused on improving everyday and said the team can still hit big highs this season.
“I feel like we can make playoffs this year, just like we did in football,” he said. “We just have to put this behind us, continue to work and get better everyday and learn from tonight.”
Points: (R) Ryan Nurenburg 33, Trey Cuevas 2, Jalen Williams 4, Marcos Guzman 2, Avello Hill-Zanoni 14, Cole Dennis 20, Isaac Dixon 2 (VW) Omar Posada 10, Jadyn Smith 2, Kevin Rankin 26, Xavier Montemayor 5, Sammy Brito 2, Andrew Shelton 4, Isaac Nemes 3, Dion Green 5. Halftime: Ray 38, West 31; 3-pointers: Nurenburg 2, Dennis 3, Posada 2, Rankin 4, Montemayor 1, Nemes 1; Records: Ray: 11-5, 3-0; West: 5-9, 1-1
Tyler Tyre is a Sports Reporter for the Victoria Advocate. He can be reached at 361-580-6576 or at ttyre@vicad.com or @tylertyre.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
As a Texas native I am so happy to be joining the Advocate staff and be staying in my home state. In May, 2019 I graduated from Texas Tech University with a degree in Journalism. I love to use the medium of sports to tell peoples stories.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.