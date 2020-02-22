Victoria West placed 13th out of 21 teams at the Northside Independent School Districts Concan Invitational this past weekend.
The team shot 349 in the first round. The low score for the Warriors was turned in by Wyatt Klekar, who shot 83, followed by Jude Stehling (84), Jordan Hanes, who was under the weather, but gutted out a 90, and Jared Lofland, who rounded out Day 1 scoring with a 92.
West shot 355 on Day 2. Jared Lofland bounced back with an 86, which included an eagle on a par 5. Stehling continued his solid play with a round of 88, Klekar shot an 89, followed by Jordan Hanes who carded a 90.
“Most of the teams that were in the tournament were 6A,” said West coach John Schaller. “This is the toughest field we’ve faced all year. I was so proud of our team, and I saw lots of positives in their performance this weekend.”
The Warriors’ next tournament will be the District 30-5A preview at the Club at Colony Creek March 6-7.
