Victoria West has their sites set on new goals.
After finishing district play with losses to Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial and Flour Bluff the Warriors now face a trip to McAllen to take on McAllen Memorial on Friday.
“At the end of the day were in the playoffs and it’s a new season for us,” said senior wide receiver and safety La’Trell Barfield. “we’re 0-0 and we have to just start fresh and get ready for a good team.”
The Warriors (6-3) will square off with the Mustangs (5-1) 7 p.m. Friday at McAllen Memorial Stadium in the bi-district round of the playoffs.
Memorial comes into the game as a two-seed while the Warriors finished third in District 29-5A.
“It’s been really important all week to go all out in practice everyday and give it everything we have,” said senior cornerback Sammy Brito. “We know as seniors that we can’t take anything for granted and any game could be our last. This is our last ride, we have to go hard or go home.”
The Mustangs lean heavily on their running attack. Michael Lewis has rushed for 547 yards and seven touchdowns, averaging over 100 yards rushing a game while Andrew Salinas has 491 yards and five scores and Ethan Garcia has 426 yards on the ground and four scores on the season.
“We just have to wrap up and make our tackles and have great pursuit on every play,” Brito said. “If we do that and trust the coverages that our coaches are calling we’ll be good.”
The Memorial defense has given up 30 points just once all season, in a 43-31 win over Nikki Rowe.
“They’re a winning program and their kids play that way,” said West head coach Courtney Boyce. “They run to the football well, they get after it and they’ll be ready because they’ll be defending their home turf. We just have to do everything we can to go out, have our best game and not make mistakes.”
West is coming off a 59-32 loss to Flour Bluff, and the team knows it will have to be on top of its game to bounce back.
“The defense was put in some tough situations in that game,” Boyce said. “We have to take care of the ball on offense so we don’t do that to the defense, but they came out playing hard and have had great communication this week. That’s key, and playing these tough games has helped set us up and let us know what to expect in these playoffs.
Barfield knows that the Mustangs have been good defensively, but thinks that the Warriors will be able to find success against them.
“They like to play man with two guys over the top,” Barfield said. “We know what to expect and we just have to execute our routes full speed and take care of the ball and we should be good.”
