Kevin Rankin is used to taking the big shot.
Despite playing on a gimpy ankle and missing free throws earlier in the fourth quarter, Rankin wasn't phased when he went to the line late in the game.
"I know I can hit big shots," Rankin said. "I'm just glad I got put at the line to hit big shots. I wanted to make up for those earlier misses, my teammates trust in me and my coaches trust in me."
Rankin sank both free throws to put the Victoria West ahead with 6 seconds left in the fourth quarter to secure a 61-59 District 30-5A victory over Corpus Christi Miller on Friday at the West gym.
Rankin, a junior guard, scored 22 points to lead the Warriors, (12-14) who improved to 7-4 in district play.
The win puts West one game back of second place, as both Miller and Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial hold a 9-2 district record.
"Often times when it's a one and one players can get kind of tight but on those last free throws it went to the double bonus and for anyone it takes some of the pressure off and allows them to relax," said West head coach Pat Erskine. "Kevin stepped up and made two big free throws when the team needed it."
The Warriors jumped out to a big lead in the first quarter and led 36-17 at halftime. But Miller went on a run, trimming the West lead to 11 after three quarters.
Miller kept chipping away in the fourth and tied things up before Rankin's free throws. West made a final stop as time expired.
"We've had games like that this year where the result didn't go our way," Erskine said. "I think having those experiences and learning from mistakes that can cost you like that. I think this team has learned."
Dion Green lead the Warriors with four points in the fourth quarter, including a put back on a free throw with just over a minute to play.
"It was big," Green said. "It was really good and i was just happy to get that bucket."
Erskine said Green made a big impact.
"You can look at that put back as being a pivotal point in any basketball game, much less this one," Erskine said. "But when it happens at the end, it gets amplified and seems so much bigger.
Assistant coach Pat McDonald also credited Green for making an important rebound defensively on a free throw.
The Warriors play Veterans Memorial next Tuesday, and Rankin is already looking forward to the matchup.
"This win motivates us to keep working," he said. "Tomorrow we got practice, and now our focus is Vets."
District 30-5A
Victoria West 61, Corpus Christi Miller 59
Points: (VW) La’Trell Barfield 12, Omar Posada 16, Sammy Brito 2, Jadyn Smith 5, Kevin Rankin 22, Dion Green 4; (M) Adkison 6, Luis 17, Jimenez 2, Clay 3, Body 5, Edwards 14, Davis 3; Halftime: West 36-17; 3-pointers: Luis 2, Davis, Barfield, Posada 2, Rankin 2; Records: West 12-14, 7-4; Miller 21-7, 9-3.
