Sammy Brito knew the Victoria West defense would have to step up to make a playoff push possible.
The Warriors have done just that, holding District 15-5A, Division I opponents to an average of 12 points a game during a three-game winning streak.
“We’ve done really well these last few games and I think it comes down to our preparation,” said Brito, a junior cornerback. “We’ve held these past few offenses to where we needed to and I think it could transfer over to this game.”
The Warriors held Flour Bluff in check last week in a 35-16 win.
West’s offense also played an important role in the game.
Running back Tyvon Hardrick only played in the second half, but rushed 20 times for 115 yards and two touchdowns.
Quarterback Donovan Harris threw for 91 yards and two touchdowns, while rushing for 72 yards.
“It’s obviously important for any team to get that pass game going along with the run game, said West coach Courtney Boyce. “It keeps the defense off-balance and we have a lot of confidence in Donovan and what we are doing as an offense. The receivers, the protection, everything that goes along with throwing the football worked for us last week.”
Hardrick and Harris got help on offense from Chase Patek, who carried 10 times for 69 yards, and Jonathan Buckner, who added a touchdown run.
“Collectively, Chase and Jonathan and Tyvon are just an exciting group to coach,” Boyce said. “The team is doing a good job every week of making adjustments and everyone is playing their role whether that be carrying the ball or blocking or making a fake. It’s important for that to happen and for everyone to do that and all those guys did a great job of that.”
The Warriors (4-4, 4-2) will attempt to continue their recent success against Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial (6-2, 4-2) at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Memorial Stadium.
The Eagles come off a 50-43 double-overtime loss to Corpus Christi Miller.
Despite the loss, Veterans Memorial’s offense performed well.
Quarterback Carter Senterfitt threw for over 300 yards, running back Kobe Piper ran for over 100 yards, and Matthew Krall had over 100 yards receiving.
“We just have to come out and play our assignments,” Brito said. “If we come out and play smart and with intensity everything else will take care of itself.”
With a win, the Warriors could potentially clinch a playoff berth.
Boyce and Brito said it will beimportant for the Warriors to come out prepared and disciplined.
Boyce said this week’s practice has helped prepare the team for the challenge.
On offense, La’Trell Barfield said the team just needs to continue what it has been doing.
“We just have to play our game,” Barfield said. “We have to mix the run and the pass and continue to focus on not turning the ball over.”
Barfield has no doubt the team’s confidence is at a high level.
“Our confidence level is very high right now,” he said. “Coming off these three wins we’re feeling pretty good and we’ve had a great week of practice.”
