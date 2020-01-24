The Victoria West Warrior's golf team is leading the Alice Invitational after one day of play with a team score of 307 while Victoria East is currently in fourth place at the tournament with a score of 344.
The Warriors were led by Junior Wyatt Klekar who shot a 72, Senior Jude Stehling shot 77. Jordan Hanes and Jared Lofland both carded 79's.
the team total of 307 is the low single day score for West this season.
Below are the team results from day one of the Alice Invitational
Victoria West: 307
Corpus Christi Flour Bluff: 327
Corpus Christi Ray: 344
Victoria East: 344
Calallen: 353
