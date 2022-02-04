Victoria West was looking for its trademark dominance.
Entering Friday’s District 29-5A contest with Corpus Christi Carroll, it had been exactly a month since the Warriors scored 70 points or more — dating back to a 72-68 Jan. 4 win over the Tigers in Corpus Christi.
During that time, West went 5-2 with losses to Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial at home, and Corpus Christi King on the road.
The Warriors won those five games by an average margin of 14 points, but averaged 55.3 points per game during the seven-game stretch.
West found its form behind double-digit scoring by Dion Green, Darrion Lacy and Jadyn Smith to cruise past Carroll, 70-40 at the West gym.
The Warriors (20-10, 10-3) need one win in their final three games to secure a playoff spot.
“They just developed the momentum we’re pushing towards for a playoff run,” said West coach Cody McDonald. “They played hard and they played together.”
West trailed the Tigers (6-20, 2-11) 7-3 with 5:18 left in the first quarter, forcing McDonald to call a timeout.
The Warriors responded with a 17-2 run to close out the quarter with Lacy and Green providing four points each.
“After that timeout, I think that’s when everybody started clicking,” Green said. “We knew we had to follow the game plan to win.”
West’s momentum never let up, and closed out the half by outscoring Carroll 42-14.
The Warriors were able to capitalize on 12 turnovers on the way to a 45-21 lead at intermission.
“It was our defense dictating the game,” McDonald said. “When our defense is dictating the game, we’re the ones determining what people are gonna get, what we’re gonna take away. That’s really when we’re our best.”
Lacy shot 4 of 6 from the field in the second quarter to set the pace for West. He finished the game 8 of 11. The senior point guard led all scorers with 16 points.
“Coach McDonald, he just told me to play my game. So, I listened to him,” Lacy said. “I did what I had to do on the court to help my teammates.”
Lacy’s performance played a big part of the Warriors’ 19-for-33 shooting mark in the first half.
“He started understanding what we’re trying to get as far as in transition when we’re trying to push,” McDonald said. “He was aggressive in the right ways and took good shots. When he’s at our best, we’re at our best.”
West knows getting the clinching win won’t come easy.
The Warriors travel to Veterans Memorial on Tuesday and Flour Bluff next Friday, before closing the season at home Feb. 15 against Victoria East.
West’s previous games against Veterans Memorial and Flour Bluff were decided by one score.
“There’s still a hungry feeling. That’s where we are,” McDonald said. “We feel like we have the ability to take it one game at a time and beat anybody at any time. We just have to look at Vets, which is a game we felt we could’ve won, and just put 100% focus on winning the game.”
District 29-5AVictoria West 70, Corpus Christi Carroll 40
Points: (C) J. Longoria 7, M. Gonzales 4, B. Hernandez 9, E. Gonzales 2, B. Hills 6, A. Andreas 3, J. Wise 3, B. Eddings 6; (W) Dion Green 13, Darrion Lacy 16, D’andre Fillmore 11, Jadyn Smith 10, Jeremiah Baldwin 6, Luke Parker 4, Kibreante Williams 2, Jackson Hodge 4, Shawn Mettey 4.
Halftime: West 45-21. 3-Pointers: M. Gonzales, Hernandez, Andreas, Wise, Eddings, Fillmore 2. Records: Carroll 6-20, 2-11; West 20-10, 10-3.
