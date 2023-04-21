This time a year ago, Victoria West had a few questions to answer ahead of its 2022 season.

Two important ones were who would start for the team at key offensive positions — quarterback and running back.

After impressing the West coaching staff during spring and summer practices, Camden Repper and Kamauri Montgomery were named first-time starters at the positions.

The juniors solidified their abilities in their new roles during the regular season and helped lead the Warriors to the area round of the playoffs.

With spring practices opening up this week, both are confident with a year's experience under their belt.

“It’s easy going into it, not really stressing because I know what to do now,” Repper said. “The climate of varsity and the experience is very easy now. Just not as stressful.”

Last season Repper threw for 2,152 yards and 28 touchdowns, and added 432 yards and five touchdowns on the ground.

“I think throughout the year last year he really matured quickly and was able to handle a great deal himself on the field,” said West head coach Courtney Boyce. “His experience has really shown and he’s grown as a leader since last season till now that I think’s going to be important for us.”

Montgomery carried 191 times for 1,335 yards and 15 touchdowns, and earned first-team honors on the Advocate’s all-area team.

"(Last season) has me way more confident. I know what I need to work on," Montgomery said. "I can't wait to run the ball on the field again."

One key piece from the Warriors' 2022 playoff run missing from spring ball is senior D'Andre Fillmore.

Fillmore, an Eastern New Mexico University signee, leaves West as the school's all-time leading receiver with 2,648 receiving yards and 35 touchdowns.

He racked up 949 yards and 16 touchdowns at wide receiver last season and added four interceptions on the defensive side.

"It's not so much looking to replace, it's evaluating your team and seeing what this team needs to be successful next year," Boyce said. "We're not necessarily trying to emulate anything the other teams have done before except for successes they've had."

Boyce is hoping his defensive unit makes strides in its spring practices and West's annual spring game on May 17 at Memorial Stadium.

"This is an opportunity where you get to evaluate in a different way in the spring," he said. "Just looking for them to fly around and get to the football, cause turnovers and make things hectic."