Branton Rainey owns the Victoria West record in the 500-yard freestyle and he’d like to update it with an even better time at his final District 27-5A meet.
Rainey knows a fourth straight gold medal in the event would also help the Warriors extend their string of district championships.
“I still want to break my 500 freestyle record again,” he said. “I’m going to go for the 200 freestyle record as well. What I’m hoping for most is to see the team succeed. I’m kind of handing off the baton to them and I’m anxious to see what they do in the future.”
West will go for its fourth straight district boys title Thursday at the VISD Aquatics Center.
“The boys are looking promising and they’re going out looking for the title again,” said West coach Kathleen Fitzgerald. “I am very pleased with how our swims have gone this season. Everybody has hit their best times at some of our dual meets.”
The Warriors held off a serious push from El Campo last season, and expect another at this year’s meet.
“It’s definitely going to be a challenge,” Rainey said. “They have a whole lot of fast swimmers over there.”
West used its superior depth to win last year’s team title, but the Ricebirds have a shot at their first boys title since 2018.
“I’ve tried to pick up a couple of extra boys,” said El Campo coach Kelly Garner. “I don’t know if it’s going to be enough. I think it’s going to be pretty close this year.”
Ladybirds look to continue success
El Campo is a strong favorite to repeat as girls team champions.
The Ladybirds have won eight of the last nine district titles. West was able to break El Campo’s streak of seven consecutive titles in 2020.
“We got to go to some of the bigger meets this year where there’s a lot of competition,” Garner said. “I felt like the competition has helped get us ready for the district meet.”
Regional meet ahead
The top six finishers in each event will advance to the Region VII meet, which is scheduled for Feb. 4-5 at the Josh Davis Natatorium in San Antonio.
“Regional is the ultimate goal for most people,” Rainey said. “That’s where I want to see our whole team succeed and do their best.”
Change in store
The UIL has approved a Class 4A for swimming and diving in the next school year.
As a result, Victoria East and Victoria West will move to a new district with other Class 5A teams.
“It’s looking like we’re going from a big fish in a little pond and becoming a little fish in a big pond,” Fitzgerald said. “It gives them a lot more competition in the pool and challenges them to do better.”
El Campo, Bay City and the other district teams will compete in a Class 4A district.
“I definitely think not having to compete against the 5A teams is going to help,” Garner said. “Maybe not so much at district, but when we get to regional, it’s really going to benefit us.”
