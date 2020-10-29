D’Andre Fillmore hasn’t needed long to settle in at Victoria West.
The sophomore wide receiver has had a smooth transition in playing alongside La’Trell Barfield, Dion Green and Jose Aguilar at wide receiver.
“It’s been a big adjustment, but it’s gone pretty good,” Fillmore said. “All my teammates have helped me and worked with me to help teach me and they’ve just really helped me understand everything. I’ve improved a lot this year with their help.”
Fillmore had his best game of the season last week against Victoria East, catching seven passes for 92 yards and a touchdown in the Warriors’ 50-20 win over Victoria East.
“It was a big confidence booster,” Fillmore said. “I’ve played against those guys before, but this was different. My teammates pushed me and showed me that I could do more and I was able to go out there and show it.”
The Warriors (2-1, 2-0) have passed for over 200 yards in every game this season, and having so many options on offense has been a big part of their success.
“They really feed off each other in practice and Blake Buzzell does a great job with the tempo and spreading the ball around,” said West head coach Courtney Boyce. “They just really have a lot of confidence with each other and they’re selfless. No matter who makes the big play they’re out there celebrating with each other and I think that’s a big key.”
The West defense has also gotten better with each game.
After giving up 33 points in their season-opening loss to Raymondville, the Warriors allowed 27 points to King before giving up 20 to East, all of which came in the second half when the game was in hand.
“The entire defensive group, we just know what we need to do,” said senior cornerback Sammy Brito. “We’ve come together, become more of a family and we’re communicating and talking. Then, we go out there and we’re moving fast and everybody is persuing to the ball. That’s how you keep getting better.”
West will continue District 15-5A, Division I play against Gregory-Portland at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Frost Bank Field at Memorial Stadium .
The Wildcats (1-4, 1-3) come off losses to Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial and Flour Bluff.
Gregory-Portland’s offense is led by quarterback Gage Gleinig who is averaging 105 yards passing and 45 yards rushing per game, and running back Kaleem Gholsby, who is averaging 100 yards per game on the ground.
“They like to get the run going and then use their passing off of that,” Brito said. “We just have to all do our role and play our part, because if we don’t, they’re going to hit us for big plays. So we just have to make sure that doesn’t happen.”
The Warriors have done their best to put their win over East behind them.
“The great thing about a rivalry is that it makes you better, win or lose,” Boyce said. “But it’s important for the kids to keep looking forward.
“Buzzell said it best when he said, ‘This can’t be the high point of our season.’ That’s trickled down to everybody and the intensity and discipline has been there. Everyone realizes that it’s time to move on, we have to go 1-0 this week.”
