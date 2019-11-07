CORPUS CHRISTI – Victoria West came out victorious in a District 15-5A, Division I matchup with Corpus Chrisi Ray on Thursday night at Buccaneer Stadium. The Warriors won 22-7, clinching second place in district and securing a home field matchup in the Class 5A bi-district round of the playoffs.
Tyvon Hardrick ran for 146 yards in the game and Donovan Harris added 68 yards on the ground and an interception on defense. Jonathan Buckner recovered a fumble in the endzone and the Warriors’ defense also caused a safety on Ray.
The Warriors open the playoffs next week at Memorial Stadium against an opponent that is to be determined.
West held Ray to 27 total yards of offense.
