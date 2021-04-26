CORPUS CHRISTI — After finishing tied for first place in District 29-5A, Victoria West fell to Corpus Christi Carroll 15-0 in the teams play in game for the first seed in the playoffs Monday at Cabaniss Field.
Vanessa Quiroga pitched 3 innings in the game, allowing only two hits and no runs for Carroll (24-5).
Maliea Huerta took the loss for West, allowing eight earned runs over 1.1 innings.
Sydney Harvey and Christine Wenske earned the only two hits of the game for the Warriors (19-5-1).
With the loss, the Warriors will play Mission Veterans Memorial in the bi-district round of the playoffs.
Veterans Memorial finished third in District 30-5A with a record of 9-7 overall ad 7-3 in district.
District 29-5A
Corpus Christi Carroll 15, Victoria West 0
W: V. Quiroga. L: M. Huerta.
Highlights: (W) Sydney Harvey 1-for-2, 2B; Christine Wenske 1-for-1; (C) L. Leal 2-3, 2 RBI, R; A. Mata 1-2, RBI, 2 R; V. Quiroga 2-3, 3 RBI; R. Avalos 2-2, 4 RBI, R; K. Mendez 1-2, 2 R; J. Trevino 2-3, 2 RBI, 2 R; A. Garcia 1-3, RBI; B. Herrera 1-2, RBI, 2 R; H. Duran 2-2, RBI, 2 R; Records: West 19-5-1; Carroll 24-5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.