Tyvon Hardrick is ready to start district with a bang.
“I’m excited to get this going,” said Hardrick, a senior running back for Victoria West. “Everyone in that locker room is ready to go, and I’m fixing to rush for some yards this week.”
West hasn’t had the start it had hoped for this season.
The Warriors are 0-2 after losses to Calhoun and San Benito.
West will look to turn things around when it faces Corpus Christi Moody at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the team’s District 15-5A, Division I opener at Memorial Stadium.
The Warriors’ offense struggled against San Benito, only mustering 138 yards in the game. Hardrick said he needs to help prepare the younger players for district play.
“I need to come out and be a leader this week,” Hardrick said. “We have a lot of young guys, and I’m one of the experienced ones so it starts with me and the other experienced guys to lead by example and show them how to play all four quarters.”
West head coach Courtney Boyce wants the team to be confident going into the game against the Trojans.
“Every day this team has upped their confidence level,” Boyce said. “We have put them in situations where it requires a lot of focus and playing fast as much as possible, and I think that has them prepared.”
District has been the focus for West, junior cornerback La’trell Barfield said the team has put last week’s game out of their minds and moved forward to preparation for Moody.
“We took all of that negativity we felt as a team last week and buried it,” Barfied said. “Our confidence level is high this week and we’re ready to go.”
West comes into the game averaging 15.5 points per game, while Moody is holding teams to 17.5 points.
“I think as an offense, we’ve improved a whole lot,” Hardrick said. “Our offensive line and receivers are blocking great and I’m excited.”
West’s defense will be tasked with going up against a veteran Moody offensive line and running back Amarion Johnson. The Warriors will rely on leading tackler Jonathan Buckner and linebacker Tyler Miller who has one sack and two tackles for loss on the season, while players such as Bryce Stika and Barfield will anchor the secondary.
“We’ve been improving everyday in practice,” Barfield said. “There are areas we can still get better in, like running to the football and finishing tackles. But I think we have done a good job of coming out and getting better each day.”
Despite the experience up front, the Trojans are a relatively young team. Boyce thinks it will be a good matchup, and is excited for the Warriors to start district.
“You get a start fresh this week,” Boyce said. “Our seniors have done a great job of getting everyone prepared and reminding them that it’s 0-0 with everything to play for. Everybody is ready and wanting to start district off on the right foot.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.