MARION — Victoria West knew it was in for a battle.
Coming off a Game 1 loss to Georgetown in the regional semifinal best-of-three series, the Warriors needed to win both games to advance to the regional final.
West fought and fought, but it wasn't enough, as The Lady Eagles prevailed for an 11-8 victory in Game 2 to sweep the series.
The Warriors fought back from an early deficit to take the lead and fought back from another deficit late to make it a one-run game, but were unable to force a third game.
"We knew coming in today how hard it would be," said Victoria West senior Josie Balderaz. "We always were together, and we never got down on ourselves. We fought and worked together through everything that was thrown at us."
The game was suspended for a rain delay just four batters into the game. A West starter was unable to grip the ball to start the game resulting in two walks and a single to two of the first three batters.
When play resumed, Georgetown jumped out in front, scoring on two singles and a sacrifice fly.
The Warriors got a run back in the bottom of the first when Christine Wenske drove in Sydney Harvey on a fielder's choice, but Georgetown responded with a run of their own in the top of the second.
West took the lead in the bottom of the second. Harvey singled to score Daizie Fuentez, and Lilly Chavez followed that up with a 3-run blast over the right field wall to make it 5-4. But Georgetown again came right back to regain the lead. Scoring three runs in the top of the third.
"This isn't how we wanted it to end, but this team has been the most amazing team I have ever been a part of," Wenske said. "I can't thank them enough for bringing me this far and giving me a season that I'll remember forever. It's the most special experience anyone can have in their senior season. Going this deep in playoffs with a team that I love so much, it's the best thing in the world."
Things remained scoreless until Katarina Zarate hit her third home run of the series in the fifth on a solo shot to left field to make it a one-run game.
Georgetown scored four runs in the sixth inning to take an 11-6 lead, but Zaria Brigham got West back into things in the bottom of the inning with the Warriors' third home run of the day, this one a 2-run shot to left field. But that was all the Warriors could muster the rest of the way.
"It's beyond words what this group has meant to me," said West head coach Jody Thompson. "People didn't expect them to come this far and do what they've done, but I knew how special they were. They trusted the process. They trusted the coaching staff to bring them together as a family, and that's exactly what they did. It was one hell of a season, and I'm so proud of each and every one of them."
The team went deeper than any Victoria West or East team since the schools were formed.
"I've been playing with some of these girls since I was 8-years-old," Wesnke said. "To know we were a part of a team like this and go so far. It is going to give me such good memories."
The Warriors will expect strong things again next year, with Balderaz and Wenske being the only players graduating.
"I just want to tell them to keep loving the game and having fun," Balderaz said. "That's when you play your best. And keep moving forward."
But despite only losing two seniors, Thompson knows how much their impact will be missed.
"Irreplaceable, that's the only way to describe them," she said. "They are the heart and soul."
Class 5A Regional Semifinals
Georgetown 11, Victoria West 8
Grgt: 313 004 0 - 11 16 1
West: 140 012 0 - 8 7 2
W: Maddie Hartley. L: Maliea Huerta
Highlights: (G) Sam Swan 1-for-4, 4 RBIs, HR; Kennedy Miller 4-for-4, 2 RBIs, R; Isabella Torres 3-for-4, RBI, R; (W) Lilly Chavez 1-for-3, 3 RBIs, HR, Zaria Brigham 1-for-3, 2 RBIs, HR; Katarina Zarate 1-for-1, HR, 2 BB; Sydney Harvey 2-for-3, 2 R, RBI; Records: Georgetown: 25-4-1; West: 24-7-1
