The Victoria West boys and girls soccer team named their end of year award winners.

Macey Franz won the Overall MVP for the girls. Rianna Arguellez was named offensive MVP and Mackenzie Royster was named defensive MVP.

Kailee Marques won most improved, Jaydn Rangel was the warrior heart recipient and Vanessa Oubre won all-academic.

On the boys side, Luis Rivas was named the team MVP while Kase Eliot won offensive MVP and Trevor Seerden won defensive MVP.

Mateo Lauper won the golden foot award for West while Steven Sepulveda was named most improved. Allen Rojas won the warrior award, Bunnett Bou won the coaches award.

