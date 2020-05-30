The Victoria West boys and girls soccer team named their end of year award winners.
Macey Franz won the Overall MVP for the girls. Rianna Arguellez was named offensive MVP and Mackenzie Royster was named defensive MVP.
Kailee Marques won most improved, Jaydn Rangel was the warrior heart recipient and Vanessa Oubre won all-academic.
On the boys side, Luis Rivas was named the team MVP while Kase Eliot won offensive MVP and Trevor Seerden won defensive MVP.
Mateo Lauper won the golden foot award for West while Steven Sepulveda was named most improved. Allen Rojas won the warrior award, Bunnett Bou won the coaches award.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.