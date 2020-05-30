The Victoria West boys and girls soccer team named their end of year award winners.

Girls

Overall MVP: Macey Franz

Offensive MVP: Rianna Arguellez

Defensive MVP: Mackenzie Royster

Most Improved: Kailee Marques

Warrior Heart: Jaydn Rangel

All-Academic: Vanessa Oubre

Boys

Team MVP: Luis Rivas

Offensive MVP: Kase Eliot

Defensive MVP: Trevor Seerden

Golden Foot: Mateo Lauper

Most Improved: Steven Supulveda

Warrior Award: Allen Rojas

Coaches Award: Bunnett Bou

