The Victoria West boys and girls soccer team named their end of year award winners.
Girls
Overall MVP: Macey Franz
Offensive MVP: Rianna Arguellez
Defensive MVP: Mackenzie Royster
Most Improved: Kailee Marques
Warrior Heart: Jaydn Rangel
All-Academic: Vanessa Oubre
Boys
Team MVP: Luis Rivas
Offensive MVP: Kase Eliot
Defensive MVP: Trevor Seerden
Golden Foot: Mateo Lauper
Most Improved: Steven Supulveda
Warrior Award: Allen Rojas
Coaches Award: Bunnett Bou
