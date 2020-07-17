Erin Reynolds knows what it takes to be a district champion.
As a junior she was part of a Victoria West team that won a District 30-5A championship and made the regional quarterfinals. But this year presents a new challenge.
District realignment brings two new challengers to the district, Flour Bluff, and the team that ended the Warriors season last year, Gregory Portland.
“I think we can still win district,” Reynolds said. “I just want us to keep getting better and be better overall than we were last year. We can be overachievers if we strive for it.”
West is a month in to summer workouts.
While it took time for the team to gain footing after three months away, they have made progress.
“The first couple of practices there was definitely some rust,” said West assistant coach Jon Stoltenberg. “Some of them looked like they hadn’t touched a ball in a while. But I was just thinking over the last few days ‘Alright this is what I’m used to seeing, they’re moving a lot better, swinging a lot better.’ You can just tell that the rust is coming off.”
While in quarantine the team did it’s best to stay in shape.
The students were sent workout from head coach Alysia Hill and the team communicated through zoom and other methods.
“Hill sent us workouts that we were supposed to follow,” said senior setter Leah Gonzales. “We would do stuff like ball handling drills and then we’d have to send her video’s of us doing that, but obviously it’s was kind of hard to workout everyday and stay in shape.”
The team has been excited to be back together but they aren’t the only ones.
The coaches also felt the effects of quarantine.
“It’s so awesome,” Stoltenberg said. “One of the things as a coach is you can take that time with your athletes for granted because you do get to spend so much time with them normally.
“Coming back that first day in the gym, I was surprised by how happy I was. I just couldn’t believe how much I missed this and being around these athletes that love doing what they’re doing.”
The Warriors will have to replace three all-district players that graduated over the summer, but the team feels up to the challenge.
“You can tell that these seniors have a different attitude when they walk into the gym,” Stoltenberg said. “There’s an attitude of ‘this is our year,’ and they’ve taken the reigns and led everyone else. You can see the determination that they have.”
Reynolds has taken it upon herself to be one of those senior leaders.
“I’ve been trying to be more vocal,” she said. “Especially with the incoming freshman. I just have been trying to give everyone tips and show them how to become better like I was taught.”
Defending a district championship is a tall task, but the team feels they are up to it.
“We know what we did well last year and what we need to improve on,” Gonzales said. “We just need to work on building chemistry and connecting with each other. That will help us a lot moving forward.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.