It was a special feeling for Donovan Harris as he stepped onto the field Friday night at Memorial Stadium.
“It was great to get back out on the football field tonight, we had a great turnout and it was exciting,” Harris said. “I’ve been waiting for out game coming up for a long time. I feel like this season is going to be great, and I just can’t wait for next week against Calhoun.”
Victoria West took on La Grange in a scrimmage with the Warriors outscoring the Leopards 10-7.
West’s defense struggled and gave up some long plays to La Grange early, but played stronger the longer the scrimmage went on.
West forces an incompletion by La Grange in the red zone. pic.twitter.com/32Mmp08Kcf— Tyler Tyre (@TylerTyre) August 24, 2019
“The guys really settled in after the first few plays," said West head coach Courtney Boyce. "It was the first time we had seen an offense like this and once the defense got the first few plays out of the way, they started seeing things much clearer. That recognition on defense really made a difference.”
James Avery, a senior linebacker, thought the defense had a good night but had room for improvement.
West linebacker @James_Avery11 talks about the defenses performance in their scrimmage against La Grange. pic.twitter.com/tKd0Y3ZFE7— Tyler Tyre (@TylerTyre) August 24, 2019
“We learned a lot tonight as a defense,” Avery said. “We got scored on early but kept our heads up and played well, but there are still some things we need to work on, and we have to take that a day at a time.”
West’s offense was led by Harris at quarterback and Tyvon Hardrick in the backfield. The senior running back reeled of two long touchdowns for the Warriors.
Hardrick gets another huge run for a touchdown. pic.twitter.com/xBN3fNt49B— Tyler Tyre (@TylerTyre) August 24, 2019
“Offensively I thought we executed well,” Boyce said. We were physical and we threw the ball pretty well too.
Harris felt that the offense had a positive day, but also mentioned that he needs to work on some things as well.
“I did really well with my play faking tonight,” Harris said. "I felt like I drew attention away from my running back and that’s a positive. But I also feel like I need to improve on trying to extend the play better and finding my receivers downfield.”
West QB Donovan Harris is excited for his senior season. pic.twitter.com/B0mI6fgi9U— Tyler Tyre (@TylerTyre) August 24, 2019
The scrimmage was especially important for Boyce because he wanted to get his young team out on the field for real snaps.
“You can’t replace those live plays and playing someone else,” Boyce said. “A lot of these kids haven’t felt the speed of a varsity football game before and to face a team like La Grange that will have a very good football team this year is a very good thing for us.”
West will face off against Calhoun next week, a team that made it to the quarterfinals last season.
Boyce said he is looking forward to the rematch of last year's season opener.
“Coach Whitaker and his staff over there do a great job over there," Boyce said. “We know them well and they know us well. I think it will be a good game, it’s something I look forward to. It’s a good rivalry.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.