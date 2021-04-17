Victoria West had big expectations going into last years district tournament.
The team had won the district preview, boasting four players who shot round in the 70s and had a goal of making it to the state tournament as a team.
But the COVID-19 pandemic put a stop to that before the district tournament could even be played.
"We had a really good team last year and we were ready," said senior Wyatt Klekar. "But that just took away the opportunity. We really thought we could get to state and that just made me and the other seniors even more motivated this year."
With a much younger team this year, the Warriors were unsure on what they had, but Klekar, Jared Lofland and Jayden Shilling stepped into leadership roles to help the younger players.
Klekar and Lofland in particular have stepped up on the course, both have found the medal stand numerous times this season as West has found its way right back to the Class 5A Region IV Tournament, the schools tenth straight strip to the regional tournament.
"There's just a tradition that's been passed down of the work ethic and the will to win," Lofland said. "You want to go out there and do well because of everyone else who has before you. We wanted to make it to regionals this year to keep the tradition alive and I'm really glad we were able to do that. It's a really good group of hard working guys we have."
The West golf team came in second at the District 29-5A tournament held at NorthShore Country Club in Portland with Klekar finishing third individually and Lofland finishing fourth as they, along with Shilling, Caleb Reinecke and Wade Patek, advanced as a team.
Lofland shot higher than his standards on the first day of the tournament, but shot a 77 the second day, which was the low round of the day.
"I've nicknamed Jared as Captain Comeback this year," said West head coach John Schaller. "He's been doing it since he was a sophomore and he just finds a way to understand that it's one shot at a time. A lot of people when they face that adversity it can spiral out of control, but Jared isn't like that. He came back that second day and shot two under par on the most difficult golf course we've played all year, it shows that he has a great head on his shoulders."
The Warriors go into the tournament with an expectation of just bringing their best and letting the chips fall where they may.
"We come into the tournament as the 11th best scoring team out of the 16 teams there," Schaller said. 'So if we go in there and we finish better than 11th I think that's a successful week. If we go down there and play hard and like I know we are capable of playing I think it's a success as well."
Klekar and Lofland know they have a chance to make it to the state tournament individually and hope to put up solid scores at Hyatt Hill Country Club in San Antonio Wednesday and Thursday.
"I think right now if I just play my game, play well and stay positive I think I'll have a good chance," Klekar said. "I just have to stay confident with it and know I can do it."
"I just can't let anything get to me," Lofland said. "If I have a good attitude and stay confident, don't think about things too much, I think that I have a shot."
