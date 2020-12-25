Victoria West has had the Class 5A, Division I regional round marked since the playoffs started.
While the team stayed focused on the task at hand each week, they knew that the regional round was where they would need to prove themselves.
Now, the Warriors have their second shot at District 15-5A, Division I foe Flour Bluff when they face off against the Hornets at 4 p.m. Saturday at Alamo Stadium in San Antonio.
“We’ve really been looking forward to this one because they beat us kind of bad last time we played,” said senior receiver and safety La’Trell Barfield. “We really want this one back because we felt like we shouldn’t have lost that.”
Victoria West lost to Flour Bluff 59-32 in the last week of district play, dropping Victoria West to the third seed in district to begin playoffs.
But the Warriors responded with a 61-35 win over McAllen Memorial in the bi-district round and a 49-13 win over Eagle Pass Winn in the area round.
“It’s gonna be a big week for us,” Barfield said. “We came off a loss to them last time, but we’re coming off two big wins, we have momentum rolling and we know we can beat them.”
In West’s victory over Eagle Pass Winn, the team had four interceptions, with three of them coming from Sammy Brito, who returned one of those picks for a touchdown.
The team held Winn scoreless until the fourth quarter when backups were in the game.
Now that defense will be up against a Flour Bluff team that has had success both passing and running.
Isaac Miles has rushed for 975 yards and 11 touchdowns this season while junior quarterback Nash Villegas has thrown for 2,459 yards and rushed for 225 yards and eight touchdowns.
“They’re a very versatile team in every facet,” said West head coach Courtney Boyce. “On offense they do lots of different things and defensively they show you different looks as well. It’s just going to be important for us to read our keys on every play and make sure we communicate on every play.”
In the first matchup, West had 420 yards of total offense but lost two fumbles and threw two interceptions.
The Warriors allowed 354 yards on the ground and 235 yards through the air to the Hornets.
“We’ve seen them before and were ready,” Barfield said. “They’ll throw some new wrinkles at us but we know what they want to do. We just have to execute the coaches gameplan and do everything we can to come out on top.”
