It has been a week of uncertainty for Victoria West.
The Warriors finished their District 15-5A schedule last Tuesday tied for second with Gregory-Portland and Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial.
After a loss to Gregory Portland and learning they would be seeded fourth in district, the Warriors finally learned their opponent Tuesday.
“It’s not always fun to depend on someone else’s win or loss,” Victoria West Head Coach Alysia Hill said. “But it also made us be on our toes and made us prepare for anything. The girls have worked hard and focused on themselves doing drills. That’s helped us focus on our business and not an opponent’s business.”
West (12-5) will face Mission Veterans Memorial (10-2) in the Class 5A bi-district round at 5 p.m. Thursday at Kingsville High School.
We know that they will be an aggressive team,” Hill said. “We played them a couple years ago, and they’re a strong team, so we are looking at them as being competitive and being smart on the court. We just have to play our game against them.”
The Warriors finished off their district season with three straight wins before the loss to Gregory-Portland.
Despite being a four seed, the team is ready for the matchup.
“You always have to be confident, and this team has that,” Hill said. “They’ve been out there all week preparing, and they are excited, so it will be a fun match.”
With seven seniors on the team, Hill isn’t worried about any lack of experience.
“The assistant coach, (Jon) Stoltenberg, talked to them today about how this could be the seniors’ last practice,” Hill said. “They know that they have to do everything possible to get the edge for tomorrow’s game. The girls realize this is a one and done thing, and this could be it for them.”
