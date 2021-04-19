Dion Green has been itching to get back on the field.
The Victoria West junior wasn't satisfied after the Warriors reached the regional quarterfinals last season and has been working constantly with a 7-on-7 team in San Antonio preparing for his next chance on the football field.
"It's honestly helping me a lot," Green said. "Those guys and coaches up there, they help me get better both as a person and on the field. I've just been trying to spend as much time as I can working and getting better."
The Warriors took the field for their first spring practice in two years Monday, as the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of spring practice last year.
Green is happy to get the extra time in the spring, especially after losing out last season.
"We didn't get to have this experience last year and it didn't feel good that we weren't able to," Green said. "It just feels great to be back out here with everybody competing."
Competition will be the name of the game for West this spring. The Warriors are graduating a large senior class and lose seven offensive and eight defensive starters, giving this younger group the chance to fight for a chance to earn a starting spot.
"We just want to see them go out there and compete everyday," said West head coach Courtney Boyce. "We're going to evaluate it each day and track everything that they do. These guys have to move forward after last year. They're eager hungry and they want to be better than who came before while continuing that winning tradition. But they also know that takes work."
With the senior class graduating, it afford the opportunity for a new set of leaders. One player who has stepped up is Damian Diaz.
"It's all about bringing up those younger guys, just like the guys who came before us did for us," Diaz said. "All those sophomores and freshmen we have coming up, we just try and help them out, teach them the fundamentals and get them ready so it will be like we never lost anyone."
Green will have a new quarterback throwing to him next year with the graduation of West's all-time leading passer Blake Buzzell.
There is currently a quarterback battle in the spring with Braden Leudeker, D'Andre Fillmore and others all getting snaps at the position.
"They're fighting really hard," Green said. "It's going to be a battle and a tough one for them."
But quarterback won't be the only position where there is a battle, as the spring brings a chance for any player to prove themselves before the Warriors host their spring game on May 12.
"There's been relentless effort," Diaz said. "Everyone is giving 100% and everyone wants to prove themselves. That's what it's all about, proving you deserve a spot and taking advantage of this. It was full speed, up-tempo and they're rising to the occasion. That's what we need all spring."
