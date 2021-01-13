D’Andre Fillmore was named the District 15-5A, Division I offensive newcomer of the year for the 2020 season.
Fillmore, a Victoria West sophomore wide receiver, had 929 yards receiving and 13 touchdown in his first varsity season, both tops on the Warriors team.
Chase Patek was named the co-offensive back MVP for the district after rushing for 1,469 yards and 18 touchdowns in his senior season.
Jody Ybarra was named MVP linebacker, he had 153 tackles, 19 tackles for loss and 4 sacks on the year.
Daylen Moses received MVP offensive lineman of the district after recording 60 pancake blocks and allowing 0 sacks on the season.
Blake Buzzell, La’Trell Barfield, Dion Green and Wade Leath received first team all-district honors for West while Latavian Johnson, Alan Jimenez, Zakary Medieta and Trent Zappe were named to the first team for East.
Ray Buckner and Randy Somano were named to the second team for the Warriors while Devin Cantu, Hunter Crump, Tyrese Jones, De’Everett Ross, Elijah Perry and Marquise Kuykendall were named to the second team for East.
Grayson Schlamb, Joshua Zatopek, Damian Diaz, Jose Aguilar, Sammy Brito John Martinez, Adam Diaz, Dion Green, Joseph Sciba, Jalen Diaz and Blake Buzzell received honorable mentions for West.
Evan Brown, Lawrence Cavazos, Dylan Chaves, Josh Cuellar, Ethan Farias, Bryson Gardner, Marcus Garza, Xzabrien Jones, Macario Martinez, Angel Segura, Terrance Terrell, Jose Valenzuela and Jadon Williams received honorable mentions for East.
Full District 29-5A, Division I team:
- MVP: Carter Senterfitt, sr. Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial
- Offensive Player of the Year: Nash Villegas, jr., Flour Bluff
- Defensive Player of the Year: Rayden Campbell, sr., Flour Bluff
- Offensive Newcomer of the Year: D’Andre Fillmore, so., Victoria West
- Defensive Newcomer of the Year: Luke Johnson, fr., Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial
- Offensive Back MVP: Isaac Miles, sr., Flour Bluff; Chase Patek, sr., Victoria West; Josiah King, sr., Corpus Christi King
- Offensive Receiver MVP: Cameron De La Pena, jr., Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial
- Offensive Lineman MVP: Daylen Moses, sr., Victoria West
- Defensive Lineman MVP: Daylan Pena, sr., Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial
- Defensive Linebacker MVP: Jody Ybarra, sr., Victoria West
- Defensive Back MVP: Joseph Meador, sr., Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial
- Coach of the Year: Cody Simper, Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial
First Team
Offense
Quarteback — Blake Buzzell, sr., Victoria West; Latavian Johnson, sr., Victoria East; Jakota Cullum, sr., Corpus Christi Moody
Running Back — Alan Jimenez, sr., Victoria East; Nathaniel Sada, jr., Corpus Christi Moody
Fullback — Dequwan Lindsey, jr., Corpus Christi Moody
Wide Receiver — Rayden Campbell, sr., Flour Bluff; La’Trell Barfield, sr., Victoria West; Dion Green, jr., Victoria West; Brad Burda, sr., Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial
Tight End — Cole Dennis, sr., Corpus Christi Ray
Center — Nick Lopez, sr., Flour Bluff
Guard — Andres Rivera, jr., Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial; Jonathon Camacho, sr., Flour Bluff
Offensive Tackle — Ean Perez, jr., Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial; Johnny Dickson, jr., Flour Bluff
Punter — Aidan Featherby, sr., Flour Bluff
Defense
Defensive Lineman — Lane Judd, sr., Flour Bluff; Zakary Mendieta, jr., Victoria East; Nic Guerrero, so., Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial
Defensive End — Carlos Riojas, jr., Flour Bluff; Daniel Gonzales, sr., Gregory-Portland
Inside Linebacker — Diego Delgado, sr., Flour Bluff; Jaden Mora, sr., Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial
Outside Linebacker — Trent Zappe, jr., Victoria East; Josef Davis, sr., Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial
Corners — Aidan Featherby, sr., Flour Bluff; Wade Leath, sr., Victoria West
Safeties — La’Trell Barfield, sr., Victoria West; Jabez Hudson, sr., Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial
Kicker — Kyler Meschi, so., Flour Bluff
Second Team
Offense
Quarterback — Ben Stewart, sr., Corpus Christi King
Running Back — Kaleem Gholsby, sr., Gregory-Portland; Darrell Nation, jr., Corpus Christi Moody
Wide Receiver — Jeylon Beasley, sr., Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial; Brian Harris, sr., Gregory-Portland; Scottie Green, sr., Flour Bluff; Nathan Reyes, so., Corpus Christi King
Tight End — Judah Lewis, sr., Flour Bluff
Center — Mark Lara, jr., Gregory-Portland
Guard — Latrell Hynson, sr., Flour Bluff; Ray Buckner, sr., Victoria West; Devin Cantu, sr., Victoria East
Offensive Tackle — Hunter Crump, sr., Victoria East; Jeremy Hernandez, jr., Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial
Punter — Ben Stewart, sr., Corpus Christi King
Defense
Defensive Lineman — Arnold Trevino, sr., Flour Bluff; Tyrese Jones, sr., Victoria East; Gavin Tovar, sr., Corpus Christi Carroll; John Pentoja, sr., Corpus Christi Ray
Defensive End — De’Everett Ross, sr., Victoria East; Jacob Rose, jr., Flour Bluff
Inside Linebacker — Randy Somano, sr., Victoria West; Romeo Lara, jr., Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial; Hunter Floerke, sr., Gregory-Portland
Outside Linebacker — Hayes Hopkins, sr., Corpus Christi Ray; Josh Guajardo, sr., Flour Bluff
Corners — Isaiah Chandler, sr., Gregory-Portland; Clarence McGill, jr., Corpus Christi Moody; Elijah Perry, sr., Victoria East
Safeties — Tyler Harris, sr., Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial; Marquise Kuykendall, sr., Victoria East
Kicker — Connor Rye, jr., Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial
Honorable Mentions
Victoria West: Grayson Schlamb, Joshua Zatopek, Damian Diaz, Jose Aguilar, Samuel Brito, John Martinez, Adam Diaz, Dion Green, Joseph Sciba, Jalen Diaz, Blake Buzzell
Victoria East: Evan Brown, Lawrence Cavazos, Dylan Chavez, Josh Cuellar, Ethan Farias, Bryson Gardner, Marcus Garza, Xzabrien Jones, Macario Martinez, Angel Segura, Terrence Terrell, Joe Valenzuela, Jadon Williams
Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial: Justice Perez, Joseph Mills, Nana Amo Mensah, Nicholas Reyes, Josiah Lewis, Noe Garza, Adrian Rivera, Johnny Carmona, Tracy Jones, Jonathan Gonzalez, Elijah Durrette, Luke Simper, Theo Polakis, Jacob Hernandez, Alejandro Guerrero, Rylan Burch, Samuel Garcia
Gregory-Portland: Dalvin Batts, William Bonneau, Gage Gleinig, Colton Harrison, Hunter Harrison, Devon Mauch, Michael Nesbitt, Michael Soto, Jackson Sutton, Josh Villela, Dawson Connor, Connor Durrill
Corpus Christi Ray: J.J. Gonzalez, Patrick Ficenec, Manuel Sterling, Johnny Perez, Winston Weeks, Michael Almeida, Jeremiah SanMiguel, Elden Doerr, Thomas Boyd, Emmanuel Maragakis, Juan Cavazos, Jorge DeLossSantos, Andy Alonzo, Anthony Gonzalez, Jared Olmos
Flour Bluff: Michael Mendiola, Matt Martinez, Eli Roach, Dylan Shaw, Carlos Hernandez, Wyatt Elwood, Jose Martinez, Ben Escamilla, Ethan Hughes, Julian Gallardo
Corpus Christi King: Bryan Guillen, Jaylin Davis, Peyton Castaneda, Troy Cano, Michael Barrera, Antwone Gonzalez, Rashon Wynn, Vincent Gomez, Fernando Constante
Corpus Christi Moody: Carlos Carmona, Jonathan Everett, Ryan Martinez, Devon Muniz, Elias Sierra, Izaia Spears, Juan Pablo Rocha, Julian Medina
Corpus Christi Carroll: Andre Sanders, Jayden Smith, Sylvester Hardeman, Michael Orihuela, Mark Ybanez, Cristian Rocha, Benjamin Sandoval, Adrian Benavides, Michael Guerra, Braydon Rodgers, Ben Cruz, Stephen Stecker, Jonathan Ore, Now Urrea
