Victoria West has had a change in offensive approach this season.
A year after running the ball over 78%of the time, the Warriors are now running it just 56% on offense and are averaging over 240 yards through the air per game.
“This offense is just really fun to be a part of,” said junior Dion Green. “We know that if we put ourselves in the right spots and it feels good this year because last year we were so good running the ball the receivers didn’t get it as much and we have a chance to make a lot more plays than last year.”
A big part of the team’s success has been the level of talent at receiver.
The new offensive approach this season under first year offensive coordinator Gage Perry has put an emphasis on spreading the ball to every receiver while still running the ball a healthy amount.
“Team’s aren’t able to come in and focus on any of the four guys we have at receiver,” said West head coach Courtney Boyce. “People have to stay in the box and respect the running ability of Chase Patek and Blake Buzzell and it puts a lot of pressure on those secondaries. All four receivers do their part on every play whether that’s making a catch or blocking. Their selflessness and willingness to help the team is tremendous.”
Green has caught 42 balls for 571 yards and eight touchdowns this season while senior La’Trell Barfield has 43 catches for 640 yards and seven touchdowns on the year.
Sophomore D’Andre Fillmore leads the team with 50 catches, 838 yards and 12 touchdowns while Sammy Brito, in just two games as a starting wideout, has 88 yards and two touchdowns. Jose Aguilar has also been a big part of the offense with 271 yards receiving and five touchdowns.
“It’s a nice feeling being part of this group,” said Brito, a senior. “We all get the ball and Blake (Buzzell) does a great job of finding whoever is open. There’s no complaining and there’s always chances for us to make a play.”
The offense has utilized an up-tempo style of play and it has taken advantage of the talent in the receiving corps.
“Coach Perry has done a great job with the offense and he and the assistants have done a good job of finding ways to utilize everyone,” Boyce said. “They put the kids in good spots to make plays and there’s great communication between the coaches and players. The players always know where they are supposed to be and what’s expected of them.”
Fillmore has had over 100 yards receiving in each playoff game so far and he credits it to the other receivers.
“Dion and La’Trell take so much pressure off me since I play in the slot,” Fillmore said. “It just lets me run my routes and I’m open, they can’t focus on any of us.”
Over the course of the last two playoff games the offense has racked up 110 points with seven touchdowns coming through the air. The group hopes to keep that success going when they face Flour Bluff at 4 p.m. Saturday at Alamo Stadium in San Antonio.
“We just have so many weapons, not just at receiver but everywhere and on both sides of the field,” Barfield said. “And then with Chase (Patek) and Blake (Buzzell) back there it gives us options. One of us is always making plays, and we all just share in that success.”
